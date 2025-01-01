Connie Francis, ‘Who’s Sorry Now?’ Singer and Actress, Dies at 87 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Connie Francis, one of the most commercially successful female singers in history, died on Thursday, 17 July. She was 87.

She was first female singer to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1960 with “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” and again three months later with “My Heart Has a Mind of its Own”. In 1962 she reachted the top for the third time with “Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You”.

Ms. Francis was known for her hit single “Who’s Sorry Now?” and for singing the theme song and appearing in the 1961 film “Where the Boys Are”.

She starred in three more MGM movies: “Follow the Boys”, “Looking for Love” and “When the Boys Meet the Girls”.

She had sold 42 million records by the time she was 26.

Her personal life was filled with tragedy: four unhappy marriages, two miscarriages and a son that lived for only 10 days; was raped at knifepoint in a Long Island motel; her brother was murdered, gangland style; botched nasal surgery took away her singing voice for years; and she was diagnosed with manic depression and involuntarily institutionalized 17 times.

”I would like to be remembered, not so much for the heights I have reached, but for the depths from which I have come,” she often said.

Concetta Maria Franconero was born on Dec. 12, 1937, in Newark. She shared a birthday with Frank Sinatra also born on December 12th, not to far from her in Hoboken, New Jersey.

She is survived by son, Joey Garzilli, whom she and then-husband Joseph Garzilli adopted.

