





Exclusive Interview with Mario Brandmüller

By Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Admont Abbey, Thomas Sattler and Stefan Leitner

Admont Abbey is a Benedictine monastery located on the Enns River in the town of Admont, Styria, Austria. The oldest remaining monastery in Styria, Admont Abbey contains the largest monastic library in the world as well as a long-established scientific collection. It is known for its Baroque architecture, art, and manuscripts. It was founded in 1074 by Archbishop Gebhard of Salzburg. The abbey is in charge of 26 parishes, a nursing home and a high school. The library hall houses around 60,000 volumes. The monastery’s entire book collection comprises around 200,000 volumes. The most valuable treasures are the more than 1,400 manuscripts (from the 8th century onwards) and the 530 incunabula (early printed works up to the year 1500). The abbey has a natural history museum and an art museum. If you want to experience history, enjoy art and find inner peace, you shouldn’t miss a visit to Admont Benedictine Abbey.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers when and by who Admont Abbey was founded?

Since the foundation of their abbey, the Admont Benedictines have lived and worked according to this order for 951 years. The 26 monks are under the leadership of the freely elected superior, currently Abbot Gerhard Hafner O.S.B. They meet several times a day to celebrate the common choir prayer and Holy Mass. On behalf of all Christians, they do this in a special way for the intentions and needs of the time.

The foundation of Admont Benedictine Abbey dates back to a foundation for St Hemma of Gurk. It was carried out in 1074 by Archbishop Gebhard of Salzburg. The first monks came from the Benedictine Abbey of St Peter in Salzburg. Today, the Abbey is the oldest existing monastery in Styria, where you can see its diversity and how diversity is created.

After the turmoil of the investiture controversy, Admont rapidly gained importance and became one of the most important monastic centres in the Southern German and Austrian area. In the course of the Hirsauer reform 25 abbeys were reformed by Admont. Also due to its significant writing school Admont raised to a cultural and spiritual centre in the Middle Ages. Around 1120 a nunnery following the Benedictine rule, was added to the monastery. The nuns gained reputation for their high standard of education and literary activities. However, the nunnery’s existence ceased during the reformation period.

Abbot Engelbert of Admont (r. 1297-1327) was one of the most versatile scholars of his time. He passed on more than 40 major and minor scientific treatises. The Turkish Wars and the Reformation triggered an era of decline. The Counter-Reformation brought the abbey a new lease of life. In 1735, in the course of the numerous building activities in the Baroque-era, architect Gotthard Hayberger began with a large-scaled reconstruction of the abbey that was later continued by Joseph Hueber.

In 1865 a fire consumed almost the entire monastery, with the exception of the library. In the years following this catastrophe, the monastery was only partly reconstructed. The abbey’s church, as it can be seen today, was built on the foundations of the old church and is the first neo-Gothic sacred building in Austria. During the economic depression in the 1930s the monastery could only secure its existence by selling precious art treasures. After the expropriation by the Nazi regime in 1939 the monks returned to the monastery in 1945.

Today the abbey is a spiritual, cultural and economic centre of international prominence. The monastery is in charge of 26 parishes, run a nursing home and a high school with around 700 students. The abbey’s companies currently employ approximately 500 people. The monastery’s main cultural attraction: the baroque library and the large museum, which opened in 2003. Abbot Gerhard Hafner has headed the Admont monastery community of currently 23 confreres since 17 March 2017.

KB: I read that the library has more than 70,000 books?

The Admont Monastery Library is one of the great masterpieces of European Late Baroque. It combines various forms of art (architecture, frescoes, sculptures, writings, and printed works) into a cohesive unity, serving as a repository of knowledge spanning centuries. The late Baroque library hall, completed with a domed fresco in 1776, was commissioned by Abbot Matthäus Offner (reign 1751-1779). It was planned from around 1764 and built in the following years by the Austrian Baroque master builder Josef Hueber (1715-1787). Hueber was committed to the ideas of the Enlightenment: “Light should fill the room as well as the mind.”

The enormous room, divided into three parts, is the largest monastic library hall in the world. The seven ceiling frescoes, created by the 80-year-old Bartolomeo Altomonte (1694-1783) in the summer months of 1775 and 1776, also exude an Enlightenment spirit. They show the stages of human knowledge from thinking and speaking to the sciences and divine revelation in the centre dome. The bookshelves under this dome contain editions of the Bible and the Church Fathers, while the northern side hall contains theological literature and the southern hall all other specialised subjects.

Abbey sculptor Josef Stammel (1695-1765) created the extensive sculptural works of art carved in lime wood in the ceremonial hall. Particularly impressive are the “Four Last Things”, a group of four larger-than-life depictions of death, judgement, heaven and hell. However, they were created earlier than the library and stand in contrast to the architect’s enlightened concept.

The library hall houses around 60,000 volumes. The monastery’s entire book collection comprises around 200,000 volumes. The most valuable treasures are the more than 1,400 manuscripts (from the 8th century onwards) and the 530 incunabula (early printed works up to the year 1500).

KB: Admont Abbey has a natural history museum and an art museum?

The Natural History Museum

The Natural History Museum was rebuilt between 1866 and 1906 by the 20-year-old Admont Benedictine Father Gabriel Strobl after the devastating abbey fire in 1865. In his scientific work, Strobl built up a huge insect collection with around 252,000 specimens. The collection of dipterans alone, with more than 50,000 specimens, is one of the most important collections in Europe. Through his own collecting, swaps, purchases and donations, Father Gabriel Strobl acquired the collections that can be marvelled at today in the partially redesigned Natural History Museum during his 44 years of work.

During the renovation and redesign of the museum landscape at Stift Admont, the premises of the Natural History Museum were also renovated and ceremoniously opened on May 2, 2004. At the outset, you enter the world of reptiles and amphibians: a over two-meter-long Mississippi alligator, specimens of dried and preserved snakes, lizards, and turtles. A “cabinet-row” provides information about the historical development of the Natural History Museum. The first side room is dedicated to the scientific and artistic achievements of Father Gabriel Strobl. On the walls, there is an exhibit of various groups of insects. The insect collection is of particular importance: especially the collection of Diptera, which Father Gabriel Strobl collected more than 100 years ago. This collection is still the subject of research today. There are contacts with international institutes and recognised experts are working on further research and detailed typification. Scientific works and newly written books, especially by Milan Chvála, prove the value of the impressive collection in the professional world.

The second side room presents all 243 exhibits of wax fruit by Father Constantin Keller (1778-1864) in an impressive installation. The room itself takes on the shape of a fruit thanks to a curved display case construction. It houses the artistic unique specimens, which Father Constantin moulded in wax from originals he had grown himself. The wax fruits are of the highest quality and correspond almost perfectly to their natural counterparts. They also include fruit varieties that have largely disappeared from existing ranges today. Read more about the wax fruit collection of Fr Constantin Keller.

A collaborative project between the Gesäuse National Park and Admont Abbey can be experienced in the third side room. The permanent exhibition aims to awaken visitors’ emotions for nature, and specifically for the nearby Gesäuse National Park, through the researchers’ passion. The second gallery corridor contains specimens of creatures from the various natural realms that live in the elements “Earth, Air and Water”: European butterflies with dried and pressed examples of cryptogams (plants that reproduce by spores) are on view in historical display cases along the right wall and reflect the harmonious coexistence of plants and animals. The third living environment ‒ “Water” ‒ is represented here by a collection of conch shells and preserved fishes.

The so-called “Lion Room” has been preserved in its historical ambiance and earned its name due to a large East African lion specimen acquired by Father Gabriel Strobl from the renowned Africa explorer Emil Holub. Valuable exhibits, primarily of exotic mammals and birds, are housed in the historical display cases. The conclusion of this “nature walk” is marked by the so-called “Southeast Pavilion” with a magnificent view of the National Park area. This formerly sole room of the Natural History Museum features, in addition to an extensive collection of rocks and minerals, a colorful display of European and local mammals and birds.

With Father Gabriel Strobl (1846-1925), who, as the curator of the Natural History Museum, primarily focused on botany in his first 12 years of work and then dedicated the next 32 years to the field of entomology (insect science), Admont Abbey gained significant importance in scientific research. Monasteries were often places of knowledge and education overall. The Benedictine Abbey of Admont strives to continue this heritage to the best of its ability, aiming to preserve our environment as part of the creation entrusted to our care.

The Museum of Contemporary Art

The special exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art provides a representative insight into the collection of contemporary art, which has been growing since 1997 and now comprises over 1000 works. The show features Austrian painting from the 1980s onwards as well as works from the unique “JENSEITS DES SEHENS” collection, which combines art for the blind and sighted. Contemporary art enters into dialogue with historical art in two areas. The exhibition is complemented by a thematic section on life, death and resurrection as well as a separate section on the multimedia project “Zeitperlen” by Johannes Deutsch.

In 1997, the Admont Abbey started building a collection of contemporary art. This initiative was closely tied to the simultaneous redesign of the outdated museum that began in the same year. After five years of reconstruction, the museum was reopened in 2003. The museum equipped according to the latest international standards, spans three floors and the attic. The collection also includes larger groups of works by selected artists, such as the “Hannes Schwarz Foundation”, which was donated to the monastery in 2002. A strong group is also made up of works by representatives of “New Painting” from the 1980s, who have continued to develop in a wide variety of directions. Through permanent acquisitions, permanent loans and donations, the collection is undergoing an exciting, dynamic process of expansion.

In addition to works of art by established artists who have made a name for themselves not only in Austria but also internationally, works by young or lesser-known but convincing artists are also purchased from time to time. Wherever possible, the Foundation endeavours to support the further development of young, not yet established artists. The timing was directly related to the redesign of the outdated museum, which began in the same year. After five years of remodelling, it was reopened in 2003.

The current museum, equipped according to the latest international criteria, extends over three floors and the attic. It offers surprising diversity: manuscripts and early prints, sacred and profane art from the Middle Ages to the present day, a Gothic museum with the permanent exhibition of the “Mayer Collection” since 2017, natural history collections, multimedia stations and changing special exhibitions.

The highlight of a visit to the monastery is the largest monastery library in the world with its 70,000 volumes. Completed in 1776, the Admont Abbey Library is one of the most important works of art of the European late Baroque period. Together with the other departments, the “Museum of Contemporary Art” forms the platform for the presentation of diverse positions of contemporary art in ever-changing combinations and new relational contexts. This is one of the reasons why the Museum of Admont Abbey was awarded with the “Austrian Museum Prize 2005” (State Prize). In the jury’s justification, it was stated: “The museum of Admont Abbey has, far beyond the usual scope of abbey museums, charted new paths […] Particularly noteworthy is the connection of modern art with ancient cultural heritage, which sets unexpected accents in the exciting exhibition design. This represents a new approach in dealing with and conveying contemporary art.

Therefore, the museum of Admont Abbey serves as a role model for other Austrian museums.” The foundation of the contemporary art collection is comprised of acquisitions from Austrian artists who, at that time, belonged to the younger and middle generations. The opening exhibitions were enthusiastically received by the art scene. “Like in hardly any other private museum, the cream of the crop of Austrian contemporary art is represented in the Admont Abbey Museum,” as judged by “Der Standard” on May 30, 2003. The continuously expanding contemporary art collection of Admont Abbey now comprises over 1000 works by approximately 200 predominantly Austrian artists.

In the initial years of collecting, a substantial collection of works by representatives of the “New Painting in Austria” was acquired. This includes works by artists such as Siegfried Anzinger, Erwin Bohatsch, Herbert Brandl, Gunter Damisch, Alfred Klinkan, Alois Mosbacher, Hubert Scheibl, Hubert Schmalix, Walter Vopava, Otto Zitko, and others. For these artists, whether abstract or figurative, painting plays a central role in the formation of the image. As a result of strong connections to the art scene, a new and exciting situation quickly emerged. In the year 2000, prior to the opening of the new museum, Lois Renner (1961-2021), then considered the “most modern painter in Austria,” was invited as the first “Artist in Residence” to Admont Abbey. Renner arrived at the monastery with the model “Festung” from his Salzburg artist studio and the associated repertoire of miniature objects. Through continuous rearrangement, he documented the mobile model in its new environment.

This marked the birth of the MADE FOR ADMONT line. For over two decades, as part of the MADE FOR ADMONT commissioned art initiative, artists have been regularly invited to participate in a constructive dialogue on equal terms at Admont Abbey. The strict and narrow term “commissioned art” doesn’t quite capture the essence of the matter. Instead, both sides act as partners, bringing their worlds into contact and allowing them to interact – with the aim of initiating an artistic process. Over the past two decades, numerous outstanding series of works have emerged from these encounters. Reciprocal impulses were created, generating added value for both parties. A unique collection has evolved as a result.

A central role in the MADE FOR ADMONT line is played by the medium of photography. The numerous artworks created in Admont are the result of specific processes of situating, with reference to the region, the monastery, the people working here, the museum and its contents. In several series of works, the Admont monks take on a significant role. Lois Renner, for instance, has already created a portrait of the then Abbot Bruno Hubl in the monastery library. Erwin Wurm created a photo cycle titled “Brothers & Sisters”, which was realized for the Museum at Admont Abbey in 2002. In this project, two Admont monks acted as “One Minute Sculptures”. Rudi Molacek, on the occasion of the opening of the new museum in 2003, created a portrait of Admont Abbey titled “Admont”.

Among the 100 black-and-white photos, you can find portraits not only of individuals relevant to the museum from the art sector but also of staff members of the institution, including the abbot and monks. In 2006, Konrad Rainer created a series of large-format monochromatic photo portraits of the Admont Benedictines with technical perfection. In the same year, there was an intense exchange through conversations and encounters between artists and the convent during the creation of the photo series “overall” (#1 to #4) by Judith Huemer. This series explores the question of the value of individuality within a monastic community. Identifying features such as faces and bodies disappear in the folds of the cowls.

A special module of the MADE FOR ADMONT collection is the special exhibition “BEYOND SIGHT. Art connects the Blind and the Sighted.” It currently consists of 27 exhibits designed specifically for both sighted and blind individuals. They see themselves as autonomous islands, ready to be conquered with all the senses. Touching is allowed and recommended. The spectrum ranges from simple sculptural to highly complex multimedia works. This collection has been in progress since 2002 and was first presented in its entirety at the Admont Abbey Museum in 2012. As a loan, the collection was hosted at the “Contemporary Art Centre Winzavod” in Moscow in 2013/14. It was a significant art event that made a considerable impact, with repeated visits, engagement from associations for the blind, school classes, and children joyfully introducing their parents and grandparents to contemporary art.

A fixed component of the annually changing exhibition program was the artistic interventions. They had their own space in the former art history museum (2003-2023), which was re-conceptualized during the anniversary year and relocated to the ground floor. This space was a site of resonant relationships, a special dialogue space between the sacred and the profane, the expected and the unexpected, transformations and processes. The invited artists have consistently surprised with their incredibly multifaceted and complex artistic solutions, relating to Admont Abbey and its 950-year cultural memory.

The characteristic dialogue found throughout the entire museum is also evident in the Natural History Museum. Works of contemporary art presented there engage in diverse ways with the theme of nature and natural history collections. They correspond and contrast with the historical specimens in the museum. Often, these artworks result from an invitation as part of the Admont Guests program. Admont Guests in the last two decades have been various sacred, profane, public and private collections. These included the “Prinzhorn Collection” from Heidelberg and, as a special highlight in 2014, the special exhibition “ARTISTS’ BOOKS _ ARTISTS’ BOOKS. International exhibits from 1960 to the present day” with 8 renowned collections from Austria and Germany. Contemporary art continues to be present in the Natural History Museum, the new Art History Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art, as well as in the special exhibition during the anniversary year 2024 in the new exhibition spaces on the first floor.

KB: Could you tell the RSR readers about the seven ceiling frescoes?

The fresco cycle in the seven vaulted domes was created by Bartolomeo Altomonte (1694-1783). The painter undertook this work at the age of 80 and completed it during the summer months of 1775 and 1776. The fundamental theme of this seven-part cycle of paintings is the intimate connection between religion and the arts and sciences.

The theme of Revelation as the foundation of the Christian religion is located in the large central dome. At the centre of this painting, the personified divine wisdom is enthroned. To her left is Moses, representing the Old Testament, and to her right is a female figure with a tiara, personifying the Church as a representative of the New Covenant. Below them – akin to the foundation of Christian doctrine – are depicted the four Latin Church Fathers.

The six adjacent domes on the north and south sides depict the various sciences and arts, which are briefly described here with their respective central theme: The first picture at the south-facing library entrance is dedicated to the theme of arts and techniques. Apollo is depicted in the centre as the god of poetry and light and is enthroned above the nine muses. Sculpture, music and painting are depicted allegorically as female figures. The second vault is dedicated to medicine and science. The main figure is a man dressed in a doctor’s robe with a staff of Asclepius, who hands a prescription to a female figure personifying pharmacy. This main group is surrounded by personifications of other natural sciences, such as physics, mineralogy, astronomy, geography and arithmetic.

The third fresco depicts theology and religion. In the centre is the personification of theology as a female figure with the sun on her chest. Next to her are the dove of the Holy Spirit and a woman symbolising “Truth”. Below her – again depicted as women – are the three divine virtues of faith, hope and love. Revelation as the centre and climax can be seen in the central dome. The fifth fresco, with its two allegories of spiritual and secular law, represents jurisprudence. Floating above them is a genius holding the scales, the well-known symbol of justice. In the centre of the sixth dome fresco, allegorically expressing historical research, there is a winged genius and a female figure pointing to a basket carried by putti, containing a multitude of disordered books, likely symbolizing diverse historical sources. Below, Chronos is depicted as the god of time.

The seventh dome concludes this cycle of paintings, honoring the awakening of the mind in thought and speech. At the centre of the painting is Aurora, the goddess of dawn. Leading the way is an enlightened torch, meant to dispel darkness and, metaphorically, ignorance. To her left and right stand the personifications of ‘Grammar and Dialectic’ as fundamental disciplines of language mastery and intellectual activity.

KB: Which famous people have visited Admont Abbey over the many years since its existence?

Here is a small extract … (of course many more celebrities have already been to Admont):

Historical visits:

In May 1235, the Roman-German Emperor Frederick II paid a visit to Admont Abbey. Together with his entourage, he arrived in Neumarkt in Styria and was given a festive welcome. This visit led to the confirmation and extension of the monastery’s privileges, which strengthened its importance in medieval Europe. For his services to church music, Viktorin Berger, an important musician at the abbey, was appointed Spiritual Councillor by Prince-Bishop Leopold Schuster.

Modern celebrities:

US talk show host Oprah Winfrey recommended Admont Benedictine Abbey to a broad international audience in her book club via Instagram. This recommendation led to a significant increase in interest and visitor numbers. We don’t know, if she ever was in Admont herself.

A meeting of the Houses of Habsburg and Windsor took place at the Benedictine Abbey. Among the guests were Karl Habsburg, Prince Alexander zu Schaumburg-Lippe, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, as well as Don Ferdinando Pignatelli and entrepreneur Herbert Hild. They were impressed by the monastery library and the special exhibition on Frederick II and Maximilian I.

KB: In which series, movies or documentaries did Admont Abbey appear in?

Here is a small extract … (of course there were much more documentaries of Admont…):

Admont Benedictine Abbey has featured in various documentaries and reports that emphasise its history, culture and importance.

Documentaries and reports:

“Universum im Kloster” (2008): This documentary tells the story of the complete restoration of the largest abbey library in the world and offers an impressive insight into the diverse museum landscape of Admont Abbey.

“Home of the monasteries: Admont – a monastery in the Styrian Alps” (2017): This programme presents the Benedictine Admont Abbey as one of the oldest monasteries in Austria. The documentary highlights the importance of the monastery for the region and its role as a spiritual centre.

“Orientation special: Prayer and business – 950 years of Admont Abbey” (2024): On the occasion of the 950th anniversary of Admont Abbey, this reportage provides an exclusive look behind the monastery walls. Journalist Gundi Lamprecht accompanies a young Benedictine monk on his path to perpetual vows and sheds light on daily life in the monastery

KB: Describe to the RSR readers what they will see on a visit to Admont Abbey.

Admont Abbey – where knowledge, art and nature meet.

Nestled in the majestic mountain scenery of the Gesäuse National Park lies a place that has fascinated people for over 950 years: the Benedictine Abbey of Admont. Here, spiritual depth, baroque splendour and modern museums merge to create a unique experience for all the senses.

The highlight of your visit is the world’s largest monastery library – a masterpiece of the late Baroque period, with its luminous ceiling frescoes, gilded wooden sculptures and over 70,000 historical books, which inspire a sense of wonder and awe. This room is not just a tribute to knowledge, but a window into a bygone world full of spirit and beauty.

But Admont is more than just books: discover an impressive variety in the abbey’s museums – from medieval sacred art to modern works by contemporary artists and natural history rarities. Families, culture lovers and explorers alike will get their money’s worth here.

Feel the tranquillity of the monastery walls, immerse yourself in centuries of history and be enchanted by the harmony between tradition and the present. Whether as a cultural day trip, a spiritual retreat or an inspiring stopover on your journey – Admont Abbey is a place to remember.

KB: What is the current status of Admont Abbey? I read that it is responsible for 26 parishes?

The Benedictine Abbey of Admont, founded in 1074, is the oldest existing monastery in Styria and a lively place of spirituality, education and culture. For over 950 years, the Benedictines have lived in this abbey according to the rule of St Benedict: ‘Pray and work and read’. This triad characterises the daily life of the monks and is reflected in their diverse commitment.

A monastery with far-reaching pastoral care

Admont Abbey currently looks after 26 parishes in the region, including the parish churches in Admont, Frauenberg an der Enns, Hall bei Admont, Kalwang Unterlaussa and Ardning. These parishes form the spiritual network of the monastery and are places of proclamation, sacraments and community. The monks are involved in pastoral care, organise religious services, organise pilgrimages and promote the spiritual life of the faithful. In doing so, they are guided by the Benedictine tradition, which combines hospitality, prayer and work.

A centre for education and culture

In addition to pastoral care, the Benedictine Abbey of Admont is also an important centre for education and culture. The Admont Abbey Grammar School, founded in 1644, offers a sound education in various disciplines. The monastery also runs a modern museum that presents works of art from the Middle Ages to the present day as well as natural history collections. The world’s largest monastery library with over 70,000 volumes is an outstanding example of the monastery’s commitment to preserving and imparting knowledge.

A place of encounter and prayer

Admont Benedictine Abbey is not only a place of prayer and work, but also a place of encounter. Around 60,000 guests visit the abbey every year to experience the historic monastery complex, the impressive library and the many museums. They can feel the atmosphere of prayer in the collegiate church, take part in church services or relax in the abbey nursery or the Hotel Spirodom. The abbey combines tradition with modernity and invites people from all over the world to become part of its lively community. The Benedictine Abbey of Admont is a place where faith, knowledge and culture are interwoven. It lives the Benedictine tradition in a modern world and always remains true to its origins: ‘Ut in omnibus glorificetur Deus’ – ‘So that God may be glorified in everything’.

KB: Why should people visit Stift Admont?

A visit to Admont Benedictine Abbey – a gateway to knowledge, art and history:

The Benedictine Abbey of Admont in Styria is much more than just a monastery – it is a cultural jewel in the heart of the Austrian Alps. With its unique combination of spiritual tradition, impressive architecture and important art and nature collections, it is one of the most fascinating excursion destinations in Europe.

At the centre of the monastery is the world’s largest monastery library – a masterpiece of the late Baroque period. The magnificent library hall with around 70,000 books, ornate frescoes by Bartolomeo Altomonte and filigree sculptures by Josef Stammel leave visitors in awe. Here you can feel the spirit of centuries of living scholarship – a real journey through time into the world of knowledge and faith.

But Admont Abbey has much more to offer: The modern museums offer a fascinating combination of past and present. The Museum of Art History displays valuable medieval manuscripts and sacred art, while the Museum of Contemporary Art offers surprising contrasts and contemporary works. The Natural History Museum delights young and old alike with its extensive collection of domestic and exotic animal specimens – an ideal place to marvel and learn.

A tour of the monastery not only provides insights into the world of the Benedictine monks, but also into the cultural richness and spiritual expanse that this house has radiated since 1074. Surrounded by the imposing mountains of the Gesäuse National Park, Admont Benedictine Abbey is also an ideal place for an inspiring break – a place where nature, culture and spirituality come together in a unique way.

If you want to experience history, enjoy art and find inner peace, you shouldn’t miss a visit to Admont Benedictine Abbey.

