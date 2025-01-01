“BB” & “TRB” Trip Down Memory Lane With Special Guest Melissa Manchester for Movies, TV Shows and Music Podcast







Press Release

Welcome to episode 5 of our podcast today, sharing our pick of movies, TV shows, and music.

Today, we welcomed our special guest, the beautiful and talented, Grammy Award Winning singer and actress, Melissa Manchester. The movies presented today were The Miracle Worker (1962), drama/adaptation directed by Arthur Penn; Split (2016), psychological/thriller written, produced, and directed by M. Night Syamalan; and Kim (1950), drama/adventure, written by Rudyard Kipling, produced by Leon Gordon and directed by Victor Saville.

For television shows, Melissa chose The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Brad and I chose an episode of The Original Twilight Zone, created by Rod Serling.

We closed the show with music choices of Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon & Garfunkel, I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing by Aerosmith, and Dreamer by Ozzy Osbourne.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt