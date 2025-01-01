Danielle Spencer, Star of ‘What’s Happening!!,’ Dies at 60 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Danielle Spencer, who played Dee Thomas on the 1970s sitcom What’s Happening!!, died on Monday, 11 August, in a hospital in Richmond, Virginia. She was 60.

“What’s Happening!!” was based on the 1975 film “Cooley High” (Eric Monte wrote the movie screenplay and created the Watts-based sitcom). After a successful four-week run that started in August 1976, the comedy returned in November of that year and then for another two seasons.

Spencer played Dee, the younger sister of Roger “Raj” Thomas (Ernest Thomas) and daughter of Mabel (Mabel King), and she became known for her catch phrase, “Ooooh, I’m gonna tell Mama!”

She reprised the role for the sequel “What’s Happening Now!” which aired for another three seasons starting in 1985.

Spencer went on to became a veterinarian in 1993, and James L. Brooks hired her to play one in his 1997 film, “As Good as It Gets”.

Danielle Spencer was born on June 24, 1965, in The Bronx, New York City.

She is survived by her mother and her brother Jeremy.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Spencer Family in their time of grief.

