Q&A With Ray Wise – Entertainment News







Exclusive interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photo courtesy of Ray Wise

Ray Wise is an American actor best known for his role as Leland Palmer in the series “Twin Peaks” and its prequel movie “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me”. He also starred as Jamie Rollins in “Love of Life” for nearly 950 episodes. “Twin Peaks” celebrates its 35th anniversary this year and the cast, including Ray, is on a national tour: They will be doing Q and A‘s and signing autographs in cities on the East Coast in August and throughout the Southwest and the Northwest in October. Check it out!

KB: Did you always want to be an actor growing up?

Yes, since I appeared in my 4th grade play I’ve wanted to be a professional actor.

KB: You played attorney Jamie Rollins in “Love of Life” for nearly 950 episodes. How did you get this part and how do you play a role for so long?

In 1970 I walked into an open casting call at CBS Broadcast Center on 57th Street in Manhattan and read for the part of Jamie Rollins and three days later I was given the part. The character evolved over 7 years and he was never boring. It was a great learning experience.

KB: You have been in the business for a long time. Is there a role you would love to play but have not been offered yet and why?

I would love to play the definitive Dracula. Faithful to Bram Stoker’s book. I am a bit of a Draculaphile. Part of my Romanian heritage.

KB: How did you get the part as Leland Palmer in “Twin Peaks”?

I thought I was going up for the part of Sheriff Truman but when I met with David Lynch we just talked about our first cars and an actor friend we had in common and that was it. Three days later I got the call that David wanted me to play Leland Palmer.

KB: “Twin Peaks” celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. What is your fondest memory?

I have fond memories of the whole Twin Peaks experience. I loved the whole cast. We were like a family.

KB: How do you explain that people still love the show and the movie after all these years?

Network television had never seen anything like it and I think that uniqueness explains its lasting appeal to each new generation.

KB: You are on a tour with other cast members to celebrate the anniversary. What will you be doing and where does the tour take you?

My castmates and I will be on stage doing Q and A‘s and signing autographs in cities on the East Coast in August and throughout the Southwest and the Northwest in October.

For more info and how to get tickets for the tour: HERE

