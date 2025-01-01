Terence Stamp, Bernadette in “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” and General Zod in the Superman movies, Dies at 87 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Bernadette is gone.

Terence Stamp, who played her in “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”, died on Sunday, 17 Augustus. He was 87. He was born on 22 July, 1938, in Stepney, London.

To a broader audience he was best known as General Zod in the Superman movies.

For his very first movie “Billy Budd”, he received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor in 1962.

In 1965 he won the best actor award for his performance in William Wyler’s movie “The Collector” at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 1994 Australian film “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” caused quite a sensation for its story of two drag performers and a trans woman on a road trip through the Outback.

Stamp played Bernadette, the trans woman and one of her memorable quotes was:

“Now listen here, you mullet. Why don’t you just light your tampon, and blow your box apart? Because it’s the only bang you’re ever gonna get, sweetheart!”

Ringside Report sends their condolences to the Stamp Family in their time of grief.

