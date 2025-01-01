James Perkins Crowned The New WBC U.S. Silver Light Heavyweight Champion – Breaking Boxing News







Lynn (MA) gravedigger James “Pitbull” Perkins (14-3-1, 9 KOs) captured the World Boxing Council U.S. Silver light heavyweight title in this past Saturday night’s main event on the entertaining “Oceanside Prize Fights” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), at Oceanside Events Center in Revere, Massachusetts.

Perkins won an 8-round decision with scores of 78-74, 76-75, and 76-76. Both fighters, being counter punchers, exchanged feints and slips, resulting in many punches just missing the mark. After five competitive rounds, though, Perkins gained the upper hand by landing strong combinations.

“He (Andreozzi) is a tough guy who came to fight,” Perkins said after the fight. “We knew he turned around (orthodox to southpaw), but he fought more than usual as a lefty. I waited a little too long to pull the trigger. It was awesome fighting only 15 minutes from home and the atmosphere in the crowd was great. I knew I had him in the sixth round when I started putting punches together. It was my best fight, but I won and I’m very happy to have this belt.”

In the co-feature, Mansfield (MA) welterweight James “The Slim Reaper” Perella continued his undefeated streak, improving to 20-0 with 14 knockouts, after Perella knocked out Mexican veteran Saul “Navajo” Corral (31-25, 20 KOs) in the second round.

A 3-time New England Golden Gloves Champion, Perella wisely used his physical superiority – height, length and strength – to punish Corral with a relentless body attack that led to three knockdowns, including the knockout, which left Corral on the mat in pain.

All the hype for Everett (MA) welterweight prospect “Showtime” Shea Willcox (4-0, 3 KOs) is justified! In his first scheduled 6-rounder, against a 51-fight Aldimar Silva who has been in the ring with world champions Jorge Arce and Evgeny Gradovich, the 23-year-old Willcox impressed, winning a 6-round unanimous decision by identical scores of 60-52 on all three judges’ scorecards.

In the opening two rounds, Willcox was explosive, dropping Silva in the opening round with a right, followed by a perfectly thrown left hook in the second that landed flush, sending Silva back on the canvas.

Fighting only 10 minutes from his home, Willcox showed poise beyond his years, especially during the third through sixth rounds, as well as efficient combination punching, up and down Silva’s head and body, in addition to demonstrating he is fundamentally sound.

“I felt good in there,” Willcox said after the fight. “I glad I got the rounds in to prove I’m also a boxer. I was explosive in the first two rounds, but I moved around and boxed the rest of the fight. I dreamed as a kid to fight locals like this with my people, family and friends supporting me. I’ve been busy since I came back (from an injury) and hope to fight again at least once before the end of the year.”

Junior featherweight Jennifer Perella (3-1, 1 KO), a 2014 National Golden Gloves silver medalist, pitched a shutout, winning all four rounds on the three judges’ scorecards for a 4-round unanimous decision over Sarah “Switch Kick” Click (2-11-1, 0 KOs). Perella, no relation to James Perella, won a 4-round decision this past April versus Click.

Fighting for the first time since his pro debut 29 years ago, cruiserweight Charlie

“The City Point Sicilian” LoGrasso (2-0, 2 KOs) turned in a Hollywood ending as the South Boston fighter stopped Erick Alves with a vicious right hook to the body to close the show in grand style

Undefeated welterweight Eric Goff (8-0, 6 KOs) cruised to victory with a knockout of Joe Wilson, Jr. (3-9) in the fourth round.

In the opening bout of the evening, Philadelphia lightweight Christian Ortiz (5-0, 4 KOs) completely dominated a game Manuel Rojas Esquivel (2-7-2, 1 KO) enroute to a 4-round unanimous decision. Ortiz, who went the distance for the first time as a professional, floored Esquivel in round two with a right uppercut.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt