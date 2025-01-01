Irish Amateur Boxing Star Jim Donovan Makes Pro Debut September 13th – Breaking Boxing News







Middleweight prospect Jim Donovan, of Ireland’s Fightin’ Donovans clan, will make his long-awaited professional debut outdoors on September 13th at Winsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Donovan will face Lukasz Szczepaniak (2-1-1, 0 KOs), of Poland, in a 4-round bout on the explosive Matchroom Boxing card, headlined by his first cousin, Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan, against Lewis “Croc” Crocker (21-0, 11 KOs) in a rematch of their controversial fight this past March 1st.

Crocker-Donovan 2 will stream live on DAZN but this time it’ll be for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Welterweight title, in the first All-Irish world pro title fight.

Jim also joins another first cousin, Paddy’s brother super middleweight Edward “The Dominator” Donovan (7-1, 1 KO), in the pro ranks.

“What a stage to make my professional debut,” Jim said. “It’s been a long time coming and I can’t wait for the night I make my pro debut and also the night a world title comes home to the Donovan home. Camp has been going very well.”

Naturally, Jim was born into boxing, and his cousins have been influential during his career. He was walking around with boxing gloves on his hands in the boxing club at the age of 6 under the guidance of his uncle Martin, (Paddy and Edward’s father), who is affectionately known as “Gugu” Donovan to many in the Irish boxing scene. By the age of 14, he was training under former world middleweight champion and Paddy’s lead coach, Andy Lee.

“Paddy has always been a big influence on my career and somebody I’ve always looked up to,” James said. “We never pushed for me to fight as a pro. I’ve always been training with Paddy and Andy. Before my wedding, I had a chance to fight on two or three cards, but I decided to make my pro debut after I got married to my wife (Kathleen Marie), and we’re expecting our first child around Christmas.”

Jim greatly appreciates Paddy and is one of his cousin’s most ardent supporters, but he is his own man with a plan of his own, not fighting in Paddy’s footsteps, for his pro boxing career.

Like Paddy, Jim also trains for fights in Dublin with head trainer Lee, who also co-manages both fighters with New York City based attorney, Keith Sullivan.

“I couldn’t be happier to be with Andy and Keith,” Jim added. “I’m the luckiest prospect ever in Ireland. My pro debut won’t make me nervous because I train and fight every time like it’s for a world title. I’m excited to start.

“The atmosphere in Andy’s gym is so professional. Andy has always been and is like a father figure for me. I look up to him and anything he tells me to do, I do. Him being a world champion drives me. There’s no experience better than getting it from somebody who has already been where I want to get. I believe I can win a world title like Andy, and that road starts September 13th.”

Donovan, a 5- 10 ½ southpaw, was a celebrated Irish amateur who racked up an eye-opening 160-7 record, including 10 Irish National Championships, silver medal at the 2018 European Boxing Championship Schoolboys, and bronze at the prestigious 2022 IBA World Youth Championships.

“I first met Jim when I started with Paddy,” Lee remembered. “The two of them were inseparable. They’re first cousins and very close. They’ve trained together a lot. When Paddy would be training for a fight, Jim would be with him, and I’d train them both together. Jim is a very talented fighter; strong puncher who can make an impact. He’s going to campaign as a middleweight. He’s a very good puncher and a sharp southpaw. We’ll wait and see, but he has a lot of potential, and he could possibly go all the way.”

“First and foremost,” Sullivan added, “Jim is an absolute gentleman. Combining that with his tremendous boxing skills, his charming personality and boyish good looks, he has all the factors to be a star. Most importantly, he can bang in the ring, has great hand-speed, solid fundamentals and is teachable. I am very excited for him to make his pro debut.”

The Fightin’ Donovans have another pro boxer with world championship ambitions in their clan: Jim Donovan, remember the name!

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt