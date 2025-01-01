Jerry Adler, ‘The Sopranos’ Actor, Dies at 96 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Jerry Adler, who played Tony Soprano adviser Hesh Rabkin across all six seasons of “The Sopranos” died on Saturday 23 August. He was 96.

He spent decades behind the scenes of Broadway productions before turning to acting in his 60s: he had 53 Broadway productions to his name — all behind the scenes, serving as a stage manager, producer or director and working with the likes of Marlene Dietrich, Julie Andrews and Richard Burton.

He also played law partner Howard Lyman in “The Good Wife”.

His cousin was the legendary acting teacher Stella Adler.

Adler published a memoir, “Too Funny for Words: Backstage Tales from Broadway, Television and the Movies,” last year.

He is survived by his four daughters.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to the Adler Family in their time of grief.

