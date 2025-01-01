Q&A With John “JR” Robinson

Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

John “JR” Robinson is a Grammy wining drummer who celebrates 50 years of music making. He worked with Michael Jackson on “Rock With You” and with Steve Winwood on “Higher Love”. He is one of the most recorded drummers in history with 30 No.1 hits, 10,000 recorded sessions for albums, movie and TV soundtracks. He has two trio’s, one is called The JRRobinson Band and another called Civilian, is still touring with David Foster and just reunited with Stanley Clarke. Go See JR Live and read his book “King of the Groove”!

KB: Did you always want to be a musician growing up?

Yes, I started at age 5 as a piano player thanks to my father Jack but I soon got bored and got hit by the drum bolt at age 7. By the age of 10 I had formed my first band.

KB: You got your big break with Rufus and Chaka Khan. How did you get involved with them?

While still at Berklee College of Music from 1973-1975, I joined and played with many bands. I had opportunities to play early Rufus songs in different situations and really enjoyed that musical style. In 1978 while touring Ohio with my band Shelter, the band Rufus and Chaka Kahn came into this club in Cleveland. Within 10 minutes they asked the leader if they can sit in with the drummer (me). After a couple of smokin’sets and an all-night hang I agreed to move to Los Angeles to join the band.

KB: Quincy Jones was the first one calling you JR. You and him collaborated on his albums, USA for Africa and other albums. What is your fondest memory?

As stated in my book “King of the Groove”, my manager at the time, Mark Hartley, gave me a ticket to see the orchestra at Dorothy Chandler Pavillion. I was seated right next to Quincy. He already had heard of me and hit it off through our alma mater Berklee. He shared that he was going to produce a new record “Masterjam” and he would be seeing me soon. I was beaming!!!! My drums stayed at the studio Allen Zentz for the next 8 records.

KB: You worked with Michael Jackson on 2 of his albums: “Off The Wall” and “Bad”. What is your fondest memory?

Actually, I recorded 7 albums including The Jacksons, Jermaine and Janet. One of my great memories was during the beginning of “Off the Wall”: This is where all the greats were assembled at the same time. Q was a genius for orchestrating such a gathering. The Q Posse became one of the greatest band of all time. Q gave me the ball and let me create the way I felt for each particular song. “Rock With You” stands out because of the magnitude of my intro drum fill and that this was my band Rufus.

KB: You were part of USA for Africa’s “We Are The World”. All that talent in one room doing something legendary. How did you feel then and now?

It was a one in a lifetime experience. Remember, the rhythm section recorded the previous week at Lion Share Studios. Then the singers showed up at A&M Studios to do the vocals. I had to run a very tight ship by controlling all the media and their exuberance. Once I got them removed from the tracking room, Greg Phillinganes, Louis Johnson and myself cut the basic tracks. It was glorious!

KB: You became Barbra Streisand’s concert drummer after she took you on tour in 1993-94. What is it like working with her and what is your fondest memory?

Yes, I joined up with Barbra in late 93’ and have been with whenever she does Live touring with the large orchestra. As stated in my book “King of the Groove”, Barbra was a huge part of my Live success as she is the last standing “A” artist. Her work ethic is like Michael Jordan’s. I have just completed several songs on her new Duets album. You never know where that go…

KB: You worked with Whitney Houston on two of her albums. What was it like working with her?

Yes, I worked on more than two albums with Whitney. When I first met her, she was very innocent and a bit naïve. She also had a propensity to be a bit sharp on some of her notes. I believe that was her youthful style learning the new songs. She became in the G.O.A.T. category and changed the world. Whitney was gone way too young and will always miss her.

KB: You worked with many many people over the years. Are there still artists out there you would love to collaborate with?

Some on my major wish list are deceased. George Harrison is one. Miles Davis would be another. I recorded with Eric Clapton many times but never got to play Live with him. I believe that we would have blended quite well. I finally got to play with Randy Brecker recently and was blown away. You know that the New York/LA distance does impact many organized scenarios.

KB: You can pick your favorite songs where you have not participated as a drummer: which songs would you pick?

Uggg – Everyday I’m haunted (in a good way) with favorite songs. Here are a few…

1. “I Get Around”

2. “Rock With You”

3. “White Rabbit”

4. “Hush”

5. “Show and Tell”

6. “La Fiesta” (Woody Herman)

7. “Thank You” (Sly)

8. “Glad All Over”

9. “When The Saints Go Marching In” (Danny Kaye – Louis Armstrong)

These are only 9 songs but I have thousands of favorites!

KB: You composed music for series and movies as well. I read that you find this more challenging. Why is that?

Right now as I speak I’m in the process of signing and being the head of music for two major films. Just this alone is the polar opposite of just being in a band or ever playing at The Hollywood Bowl with Stanley Clarke. This gives me a wide open Andy Reid style playbook where everything is on the table. I can create in any venue and inject my style in this art.

KB: You have 30 No. 1 hits and 10.000 recording sessions under your belt. You played on 60 Grammy winning records. What are you currently doing?

I have two trio’s, one is called The JRRobinson Band and another called Civilian. Both of these are complete opposites. The first is a JR based Jazz/Funk band based around some of my hits reimagined. Civilian is a band formed in the 80’s with bassist/singer Billy Sherwood and guitarist Marty Walsh. It’s blazing! I’m still touring with David Foster and just reunited with Stanley Clarke. I maintain a recording studio all over my home and continue to record sessions. On occasion I will give a drum lesson or two. I was extremely blessed to receive a doctorate from Iowa State University in May.

Everyone remember to check out my book “King of the Groove”!

