Sadam “World Kid” Ali Returns To The Boxing Ring With A Win – Breaking Boxing News







Sadam Ali

(Picture courtesy of Keith Paul Jason – @3namez)

Two former world champions, Sadam “World Kid” Ali (28-3, 14 KOs) and Richard “RC” Commey (31-5-1, 27 KOs), returned to the ring after long layoffs on yesterday’s “The Return” pro boxing card, presented by WorldKid Promotions, at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit.

Ali, 36, hadn’t fought since May 4, 2019. The 2008 U.S. Olympian worked off the early rust against his main-event opponent, Cody Wilson (14-6, 9 KOs), in a dominant performance enroute to a near “shutout”, winning all 10-rounds on two of the judges’ scorecard, nine on the third judges’ card.

Ali has the rare distinction of having upset the in 2017, upsetting then future Hall-of-Famer Miquel Cotto (41-5) – in 2017 not far from his Brooklyn home at the famed Madison Square Garden – to become the World Boxing Organization (WBO) World junior middleweight champion, in addition to defeating future Hall of Famer Terence “Bud” Crawford to become a 2008 U.S. Olympian.

The 38-year-old Commey, a native of Ghana who also fights out of Brooklyn, had been out of the ring more than two years until he stepped in it yesterday against William “Action” Jackson (13-7-2, 5 KOs), the former WBC USA Silver welterweight champion.

Commey, who became the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight World Champion in 2019, showed his old power by blasting out Jackson in the second round.

Local favorite from nearby Dearborn Heights (MI), junior middleweight Husam “Lionheart” Al Mashhadi (13-1, 11 KOs), won his seventh consecutive fight, knocking out Abraham Afful (13-7-1, 13 KOs), of Ghana, in round three of the in the co-featured event. Al Mashhadi hurt Afful at the end of the second round and finished him off with a flurry of punches to start the third.

Brooklyn bantamweight Khalid Twaiti (15-1, 5 KOs) successfully rebounded from the lone loss of his pro career with a decisive six-round unanimous decision over Francisco “Charrito” Gomez Sanchez (14-14, 11 KOs), of Mexico.

Khalid Twaiti

Giovanni Cristian Scuderi (13-0, 5 KOs), a Sicilian boxer based in Philadelphia, won an 8-round unanimous decision against Detroit heavyweight Demetrius Banks (13-17-2, 6 KOs). Scuderi currently holds the No. 13 position in the World Boxing Association’s cruiserweight world rankings.

This year’s National Golden Gloves heavyweight champion, Flint (MI) heavyweight Sardius Simmons (3-0, 2 KOs), cruised to his third straight win with a second-round stoppage of Randolph Shaw (0-5).

In the opener, Long Island (NY) lightweight Marcos Paz (5-0, 2 KOs) registered a third-round knockout of Kenneth Agne (0-4). Paz used a left hook to Agnew’s body to close the show.

Official results are below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Sadam Ali (28-3, 14 KOs), Brooklyn, NY

WDEC10 (100-90, 100-90, 99-91)

Cody Wilson (14-6, 9 KOs), Fairmont, WV

CO-FEATURE – JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Husam Al Mashhadi (13-1, 11 KOs), Dearborn Heights, MI

WKO3

Abraham Afful (13-7-1, 13 KOs), Accra, Ghana

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Giovanni Cristian Scuderi (13-0, 5 KOs), Philadelphia, PA by way of Italy

WDEC8 (79-73, 79-73, 79-73)

Demetrius Banks (13-18-2, 6 KOs), Detroit, MI

Sardius Simmons (3-0, 2 KOs), Flint, MI

WTKO2 (0:33)

Randolph Shaw (0-5), Berrien Springs, MI

WELTERWEIGHTS

Richard Commey (31-5-1, 28 KOs), The Bronx, NY by way of Ghana

WKO2 (2:37)

William Jackson (13-7-2, 5 KOs), Cincinnati, OH

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Marcos Paz (5-0, 2 KOs), Long Island, NY

WKO3 (0:48)

Kenneth Agnew (0-4), Muskegon, MI

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Khalid Twaiti (15-1, 5 KOs), Brooklyn, NY

WDEC6 (60-53, 60-53, 57-56)

Francisco Gomez Sanchez (14-14, 11 KOs), Teopisca, Chiapes, Mexico

