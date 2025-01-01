Legendary Italian Designer Giorgio Armani Dies at 91 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

The Man, The Myth, The Legend.

Giorgio Armani died on Thursday 4 September. He was 91.

For more than 50 years, he has been one of Hollywood’s most popular designers.

After two decades in the fashion industry starting in 1957, he founded Giorgio Armani in Milan in 1975.

Richard Gere’s Armani wardrobe in the 1980 film “American Gigolo” sky-rocketed the brand into America.

Thanks to “Miami Vice”, the now-iconic look of a T-shirt worn under a loose-fitting Armani-style suit jacket, the Italian style was fully infused into the American way of life.

Julia Roberts wore a menswear-inspired Armani suit to the 1990 Golden Globes.

The Armani Group is estimated to be worth in excess of $10 billion. It directly employs 10,500 people, runs 2,704 shops worldwide and gathers more than a dozen brand lines spanning fashion, apparel, accessories, eyewear, watches, jewelry, home interiors and fragrances.

Giorgio Armani was born on July 11, 1934 in Piacenza, Italy.

Ringside Report sends their condoleances to The Armani Family in their time of grief.

