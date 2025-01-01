Mark Volman, Singer and Co-Founder of The Turtles, Dies at 78 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Mark Volman, a founding member of the 1960s rock band the Turtles died on Friday, 5 September. He was 78.

Born in Los Angeles in 1947, Volman began playing music and performing at an early age.

He founded the Turtles in 1965 with Howard Kaylan alongside lead guitarist Al Nichol, rhythm guitarist Jim Tucker, bassist Chuck Portz and drummer Don Murray. They released pop hits such as “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “Elenore” and the No 1 Billboard Hot 100 track “Happy Together,” on which he sang harmony.

When The Turtles broke up in 1970, Volman and Kaylan formed Flo & Eddie.

They toured with Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention and created background tracks for artists like T. Rex and Bruce Springsteen.

In 2023, he revealed his dementia diagnosis and the same year published his memoir, “Happy Forever: My Musical Adventures With The Turtles, Frank Zappa, T. Rex, Flo & Eddie, and More.”

He is survived by his wife Emily Volman, his ex-wife Pat Volman and their daughters Hallie Volman and Sarina Miller, and his brother Phil Volman.

