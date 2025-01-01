Polly Holliday, Who Played Flo In The Sitcom “Alice” Dies at 88 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Polly Holliday, a Tony-nominated stage actor who played waitress Flo on the long running sitcom Alice, died Tuesday, September 9. She was 88.

Her “Kiss my grits” became a national catchphrase and it was often aimed at the owner of Mel’s Diner played by the late Vic Tayback.

On Broadway she starred as Big Mama in the 1990 revival of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof which earned her a Tony nomination.

Her movie credits were “All The President’s Men”, “W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings”, “Gremlins”, “Mrs. Doubtfire”, “The Parent Trap”, and “The Heartbreak Kid”.

She was born Polly Dean Holliday in Jasper, Alabama, on July 2, 1937.

Polly Holliday was the last surviving original cast member of Alice: Lavin died last year, Tayback in 1990, Beth Howland in 2015 and Philip McKeon in 2019.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Holliday Family in their time of grief.

