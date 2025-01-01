Q&A with Nicholas Hammond







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photo courtesy of Nicholas Hammond

Nicholas Hammond is an American/Australian actor who is best know for his roles as Friedrich Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music” and as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the 70s TV series “The Amazing Spider-Man”. He also appeared in the movie “Spider-Man” and its two sequels, Spider-Man Strikes Back and Spider-Man: The Dragon’s Challenge. He lives in Australia and his latest movie is directed by Bruce Beresford called “The Travellers” which was released in 2025.

KB: Did you always want to be an actor growing up?

Yes I wanted to be an actor since I was very young. I started working at age ten in the film “Lord of the Flies.”

KB: How did you get the part of Friedrich Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music”?

By the time the film was made I had already played a leading role on Broadway, on television and in a movie. I was signed with the William Morris Agency and they arranged an audition for me in New York. I was the first child chosen for the film.

KB: Working with Dame Julie Andrews and the late Sir Christopher Plummer: What do you remember of that and what is your fondest memory?

They were both great role models for a child actor. They worked very hard, they were very well prepared and I never heard either of them complain. I have very fond memories of Julie teaching us songs and jokes and telling us stories between filming.

KB: Salzburg celebrates 60 year of the movie’s release right now. Are you surprised the movie still lives on and is so loved around the world?

Yes and no. We never expected the film to be the enormous success it became. But that said, once its popularity grew and grew world-wide, it became clear the movie was touching people everywhere both as a joyous entertainment but also a strong message about love, decency, and standing up to a tyrant. The message is still important today.

KB: Peter Parker/Spider-Man: How did you get the lead in this series and what’s it like to play a fictional character?

I was asked to meet the creators of the show, and to create the role of Peter Parker. He had never been portrayed before so we had to start from nothing but the drawings of him. It was a great challenge but very satisfying to see how it appealed to people and still does today.

KB: How did you get the part of Sam Wanamaker in his movie “Once Upon A Time in… Hollywood” and how was it working with Quentin Tarantino?

Again, my agent and manager arranged a meeting with Quentin. We got along very well and realized we had many common interests in the world of film. He offered me the role and working with Quentin was one of the best experiences of my career. He is a genius.

KB: What made you move to Australia where you live now?

I came out to do a tv series and then kept coming back for film and tv and stage work. Eventually I decided to make it my home base as I still work all over the world.

KB: What are you currently up to?

Currently I am working on stage in Australia in an Agatha Christie play. I am also traveling to Europe this to celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Sound of Music. Also I will do a publicity tour for my latest film “The Travellers” and then start work on another film at the end of the year.

