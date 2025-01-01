Hollywood Legend Diane Keaton Dies At 79 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

A legend is no more.

Diane Keaton died on 11 October. She was 79.

Diane Keaton, the actress famous for “Annie Hall”, “The Godfather”, “Reds”, “Father of the Bride”, “Something’s Gotta Give”, and “First Wives’ Club”, has died at the age of 79.

She was born Diane Hall, but took her mother’s maiden name for stage and screen and got her start in a Broadway production of “Hair” where she refused to do the nude scene.

This caught the attention of Woody Allen who cast her on stage in “Play It Again, Sam” and later in the screen version.

Her big break came in 1972 when she played Kay Adams-Corleone in “The Godfather” and in the following sequels.

She received her first Best Actress Oscar nomination in 1978 for “Annie Hall” and she won.

Three more Best Actress nominations followed:

1982 – “Reds”

1997 – “Marvin’s Room”

2004 – “Something’s Gotta Give”

Off-screen, she was known for her unconventional fashion sense, which she credits to her admiration of Katherine Hepburn who was known for often wearing pants; she also frequently wore women’s vests or oversized outfits, and her best-known accessory was a bowler hat.

She adopted two children when she was 50 and 55, becoming a single mom at an advanced age.

She was also a photographer and a writer of several books.

Diane Keaton is survived by her two children, daughter Dexter and son Duke.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Keaton Family in their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt