Moody Blues Singer John Lodge Dies, Aged 82 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

The Moody Blues bass player and vocalist John Lodge has died on 10 October. He was 82.

He joined The Moody Blues in 1966 along with Justin Hayward and played on songs such as “Nights In White Satin”, “Question” and “Isn’t Life Strange”.

With The Moody Blues he made the albums like:

“Days Of Future Passed” (1967)

“In Search Of The Lost Chord” (1968)

“On The Threshold Of A Dream” (1969)

“To Our Children’s Children’s Children” (1969)

“A Question Of Balance” (1970)

“Every Good Boy Deserves Favour” (1971)

“Seventh Sojourn” (1972)

“Octave” (1978)

John Lodge is survived by wife Kristin and 2 children.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Lodge Family in their time of grief.

