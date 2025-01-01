R&B Star D’Angelo Dead At 51 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

“Brown Sugar” hitmaker D’Angelo died on 14 October after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 51.

His 1995 debut album “Brown Sugar” peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and went platinum within a year of its release. It also earned D’Angelo four Grammy Award nominations.

In 2000, D’Angelo released his second album “Voodoo”, which peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. The album also won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album and his song “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” received Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

His third studio album “Black Messiah” was released in 2014. The album peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s U.S. Indie Store Album Sales and U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. It also won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album.

Born Michael Eugene Archer in South Richmond, Va., D’Angelo embraced music early, learning piano from the age of three and playing in the church alongside his father, who was a Pentecostal minister.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Archer Family in their time of grief.

