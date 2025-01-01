Ace Frehley of KISS Dies at 74 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

The “Spaceman” of KISS has died.

Ace Frehley died Oct. 16, following a recent fall at his home. He was 74.



Frehley joined KISS at the start of the band’s career in 1973 and left in 1982 to embark on a solo career.

His onstage presence with Kiss stood out: silver platform boots and his Gibson Les Paul upwards with fireworks and smoke shooting from the guitar neck.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the other members of KISS in 2014.

He is survived by his wife Jeanette and daughter Monique.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Frehley Family in their time of grief.

