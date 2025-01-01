Q&A with Herman’s Hermits Singer Peter Noone







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Peter Noone

Peter Noone is an English singer-songwriter, musician and actor. He was the lead singer “Herman” in the 1960s pop group Herman’s Hermits. They had worldwide hits with “No Milk Today” and “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter”. Peter played with Danny Kaye in “Henry VIII” and worked with David Bowie. Check him out on his American tour in November til May 2026!

KB: Did you always want to be a singer/musician growing up?

Music was always my hobby. I had a record collection which was the envy of the council estate where I lived with my grandparents who were both deaf and went to bed at 9pm. So I played music incessantly. My dad was a trombone player, his brother played the trumpet and grandad played organ at local church. Grandma was the choirmistress and auntie Mary could play Fats Waller.

KB: How did you come up with the name Herman’s Hermits?

A publican told me I didn’t look like Buddy Holly but looked like Sherman from the Bullwinkle show and that my group didn’t looked like Heartbeats but Hermits. That night we changed our names: Pete Novac became Herman (me) and The Heartbeats became Hermits.

KB: You had many many hits around the world. How do you look at it now? Many songs are still so loved!

There were lots of good songs around and I grabbed the best ones for me and my genre.

KB: You appeared with Danny Kaye in “Henry VIII”: What is your fondest memory of Danny?

He was a great person, loaded up with talent. He invited me back to his home for dinner with his wife Sylvia and his daughter (lovely) Dana.

KB: “Oh You Pretty Thing” was written by David Bowie who played piano on the track. What is your fondest memory of working with David?

He was a delight to work with. I was a fan. He played me all the hunky dory songs and I asked him to play piano on a session because no one could play it in F-sharp. We did “Top of the Pops” and David showed up in a dress and a bonnet with a flower in it! Oh you pretty things we were indeed!

KB: Among all the artists out there, who would you love to collaborate with and why?

I think Tony from Genesis. He’s a bit of a genius me thinks.

KB: You can make an album with 7 of your most favorite songs (not your own): what would you pick?

Not enough time and it is a stream of consciousness and ever changing. Every recording I like I leave alone…

KB: What are you currently up to?

I am up to 77 and ¾.

