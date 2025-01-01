Q&A With Simon Rouse







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Simon Rouse

Simon Rouse is an English actor, best known for playing the role of Superintendent Jack Meadows in the long-running ITV police drama “The Bill”. If you are not familiar with the show, go check it out. It is great! He played opposite Lauren Bacall in “Sweet Bird of Youth” in 1985. A new movie directed by Simon Callow will be out next year and Simon stars in it: “About a Bell”.

KB: Did you always want to be an actor growing up?

I can’t think of a time from a very early age that I imagined becoming anything other than an actor. Even as a small child, I would volunteer to read aloud at the drop of a hat. When I arrived at grammar school age 12, I was always happiest in the English classes and was lucky to have two great teachers who enjoyed drama. There was a junior dramatic society and more often than not, I played the lead in our little productions. Over the next few years, I performed with a number of local amateur companies. Any opportunity that came my way I grabbed. Culminating in a production of “Julius Caesar” with the West Riding Youth Theatre in which I played Brutus. Although I was far too young at 15, it was a great experience and the following year I joined the National Youth Theatre in London. It was the sixties and the possibilities were endless.

KB: What was your first real acting role in front of an audience?

My first professional theatre job was at the Almost Free Theatre, Rupert Street in Soho, 1970. It was a two hander with the late Corin Redgrave. It was called “Companion Piece” and I played a disturbed young student, Corin played a teacher who had taken me out on a fishing trip. It was a beautiful piece and was a great success. It was a fringe production and people could pay what they wanted. I think it was the first lunchtime theatre in London. The whole place was run by an American called Ed Berman. Corin was well established at the time and he couldn’t have been kinder. It was a tiny theatre, but I loved the intimacy. Occasionally we would stand outside inviting people to see the show. I did two more shows at the almost free theatre and both were very successful too. There were lots of wonderful fringe theatres in London at the time so it was a great place to be a part of.

KB: You played in several Shakespeare plays. Do you have a favorite and why this one?

I guess my favorite Shakespeare plays are “Macbeth” and “Twelfth Night”. I played Bottom in a “Midsummer Nights Dream” with the Women’s Theatre Company and loved it. In the scene when the spell is broken after being the ass, I remember arriving back to find the mechanicals, and the childlike joy of finding each other again which we expressed with a little dance of happiness together. It just happened naturally in rehearsals. What a lovely way to spend an afternoon!

KB: In 1985 you played opposite Lauren Bacall in “Sweet Bird of Youth”: What was it like working with her and what is your fondest memory?

Working with Bacall was very exciting. Alexandra del Largo was a perfect part for her and I played both Tom Junior and Chance Wayne: two great but very different parts. A good memory I have was when Bacall came to my house while we were at the Haymarket to watch the Wimbledon finals and we did the washing up together! She volunteered! And of course on stage she was the consummate professional.

KB: Detective Superintendent Jack Meadows in “The Bill”: How did you get this part and what attracted you to the role?

“The Bill”: Well they were looking for someone older I believe and it was only for six episodes. At the interview I was to meet the director of the six episodes and the casting director. When I walked in, I recognized the director immediately: it was Graham Theakston. I had last seen Graham when we were 16 and both working on Saturday mornings at Morrison supermarket in Bradford where we were both from. He had a scooter in those days and was quite pally. He went to Manchester University to study architecture. I think I said “what are you doing here?”

Anyway, he gave me the job and the rest is history. They liked what I did and asked me to stay on. It was always a six month contract with a six months option on their part. I never expected to stay that long but they kept asking me and paid me very well. And I guess I enjoyed myself enormously. I played quite a few Villains and odd people, so it was good to play a respectable character with a lot of strength.

KB: You played Jack Meadows in 884 episodes: How do you keep a character interesting for so long? Does it never get boring?

That’s a lot of episodes! I never got cynical about it. It was commercial television, but I think I gave it as much respect as I did for “Sweet Bird of Youth”, so I didn’t get bored. But I did miss the theatre and got quite jealous when I went to see mates, however I did manage to do two theatre productions while I was there. I did “The Changing Room” at the Royal Court and “Ghost” at Alhambra Theatre in Bradford. Oh yes, and I did a panto at Richmond Theatre: a box I’d always wanted to tick.

KB: Are there any actors you would love to collaborate with or you wished you had?

There are so many wonderful actors out there, impossible question! However to be in a comedy with Bill Murray would be a dream.

KB: I give you the lead in a film and you can pick the director and your leading lady: Who would you pick and why? What would the film be about?

People hide their true natures so often due to conditioning or fear. I played Hector in “The History Boys” recently: a character who is forced out of his existential cage into the real world. And I loved “Remains of the Day”. Beautifully sad. A journey of self discovery would be interesting. As a director I would pick Sam Mendes, Todd Phillips or Jane Campion. As for a leading lady I would pick Holly Hunter. We’d have to move fast!

KB: What are you currently up to?

Recently appeared in a film called “About a Bell” directed by the actor Simon Callow which will be out next year I guess. Keeping my fingers crossed for the next job whatever it may be. It’s been a great ride so far!

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt