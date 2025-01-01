Diane Ladd, Oscar-Nominated Actress, Dies at 89 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Another Legend Gone…

Diane Ladd, who was nominated for an Oscar three times and who is Laura Dern’s mum, died on Monday, 3 November. She was 89.

She was born on Nov. 29, 1935, in Laurel, Miss. and received her first movie credit in the 1966 crime drama The Wild Angels, costarring Nancy Sinatra, Bruce Dern and Peter Fonda.

In 1974 Ladd starred in Martin Scorsese’s “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” for which she received her first Oscar nomination for best supporting actress. The movie led to the CBS spinoff “Alice”, which earned Ladd a Golden Globe for best supporting actress on a TV series in 1981.

Other movies followed: Something Wicked This Way Comes (1983), Ghosts of Mississippi (1996), 28 Days (2000), Charlie’s War (2003), Joy (2015) and Gigi & Nate (2022). She also had recurring roles on TV series like Kingdom Hospital and Chesapeake Shores.

Her daughter Laura Dern became an actress too and together they starred in “Wild at Heart” for which Ladd received her second Oscar nomination. The pair followed up with 1991’s “Rambling Rose”, both receiving Oscar nominations: Laura for best actress and Ladd again for best supporting actress, her third in that category.

Diane Ladd is survived by her daughter, Laura Dern and her grandchildren.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Ladd Family in their time of grief.

