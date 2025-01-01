Q&A With Paul Moriarty







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Paul Moriarty

Paul Moriarty is a British actor. He is best known for playing Det. Sgt. Jake Barrett in “The Gentle Touch”, George Palmer in “EastEnders” and Sgt. Bill Wells in “A Touch of Frost”. He has often been cast in police or criminal roles and has played police officers in ten different television shows throughout his career.

KB: Did you always want to be an actor growing up?

Like many actors I had a wonderful teacher, Mr.McGregor, who got us to read out loud and put me in the schoolplays. Again, like many actors, I felt comfortable being someone else and in command. When I went to Manchester University I passed a building which said DRAMA. They were a student short and that was it!

KB: What was your first real acting role and how did you feel?

“Lady of Godiva”. Walked on stage, saw all these faces and died.

KB: Jake Barrett on “The Gentle Touch”: How did you get this part and what is your fondest memory of this show?

My mother had bought me a second-hand overcoat and as I left the audition, they asked me if I would wear the coat and I got the part. So much luck involved. The regulars were all great company, the ratings were high and we had great writers. Perfect job.

KB: Sgt. Bill Wells on “A Touch of Frost”: What was it like working with Sir David Jason?

When it came to my scenes, David Jason would often say “We don’t really need this”. The director would say “We’re set up so we might as well”. When we finished, Jason would say “Actually that was alright”. Strange!

KB: Gangster George Palmer on “EastEnders”: How did you get this part and what attracted you to the role?

Remembering the audition for “The Gentle Touch”, I wore quite a snazzy jacket. I had been working at the National Theatre for 6 years and tv soap paid very well: art for arts sake, money for god’s sake. George was also meant to reflect a new kind of criminal and be more of a business man than a geezer. Mad Frankie Fraser said “You play him like a business man which is what he is”.

KB: In your career you often played either police officers or gangsters: Why is that you think? Why do they come to you for these roles?

They both wear suits, but the villains ties are louder. I guess I can look calm and in control, but I might also turn mean.

KB: Are there actors you would love to collaborate with or you wished you had?

I worked with many names in the theatre, but my real love is to sit in the dark in the cinema and watch these amazing actors being wonderfully lit!

KB: What are you currently up to?

Still waiting for the phone to ring!

