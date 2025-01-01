Living In A Box Singer Richard Darbyshire Dies At 65 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Richard Darbyshire, who was the frontman of the 80s band Living in a Box, died on 10 November. He was 65.

The band rose to worldwide fame with their debut single, also called, “Living In A Box” in 1987 and “Room in Your Heart” in 1989. Their song “Blow The House Down” featured Brian May on guitar.

He left the band in 1990 and continued writing songs for other artists: Lisa Stansfield, Mike Francis, Frank Musker, Richard Niles, James Last, Monica Naranjo, Level 42, and Jennifer Rush.

Darbyshire opened several songwriting workshops in London, to give writing lessons to young artists.

He is survived by his wife, the vocal coach Sonia Jones.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Darbyshire Family in their time of grief.

