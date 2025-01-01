Q&A With Rick Wakeman







Rick Wakeman is an English keyboardist and composer best known as a member of the progressive rock band Yes between 1971 and 2004, and for his solo career. He played with David Bowie on “Space Oddity” and with Marc Bolan/T-Rex on “Get It On”. When Salvador Dali suddenly appeared on a Paris stage, interrupting Rick’s little electric piano solo piece, Rick gave him a gentle nudge and Dali fell off stage! His new piano album ‘Melancholia’ was released on 17 October. He has another album coming out next year and will be doing a tour of America next March with his eldest son.

KB: Did you always want to be a musician growing up?

Yes, apart from a few moments when I was 4 when I wanted to be a train driver, but as steam engines were being phased out, that didn’t last long! Music became my life when I was 5 and has been ever since. It’s all I’ve ever done since and I can’t imagine a day in my life without music.

KB: Why did you pick keyboards as a musical instrument?

I started on piano when I was 5 and continued through to The Royal College of Music in London to complete my learning, but I also loved other kinds of music and so played in as many different types of bands as possible. Keyboards were in early stages of development and I wanted tob e part of it. The 1960s and 1970s were so fantastic as regards keyboard development and I loved it.

KB: How did you meet David Bowie and what was it like working with him?

I met him through Tony Visconti who introduced me to Gus Dudgeon who was producing David at the time and I was brought in to play mellotron on “Space Oddity”. David and I struck up a friendship of which I was very proud. An amazing man.

KB: You pushed Salvador Dali off the stage?

It’s been slightly embellished over the years, but I was playing with The Strawbs in 1970 in a circus in Paris and Dali walked on right in the middle of my one little electric piano solo piece. He was standing at the front of the stage waving his stick and – somewhat annoyed – I gave him a ‘gentle nudge’. Read into it what you will!!!

KB: You played on ‘Get It On’ by T-Rex: What was it like working with Marc Bolan?

I thought the world of Marc and indeed just unveiled a coveted blue plaque for him in his memory at his house in Maida Vale.

KB: How did you become part of Yes and what is your fondest memory?

I joined in July 1971 after leaving The Strawbs. I have many fond memories of my times with Yes (13 years off and on). It wasn’t always smooth sailing but no band ever is. The reality is that at the different peaks in the times I was with them, the music and musicality produced was astonishing. I recently watched a film of Yes in 2003, I think it was at the Montreux Jazz Festival. I almost couldn’t believe what I was watching and hearing…

KB: ‘The Six Wives of Henry VIII’ was your big break as a solo musician: Looking back, how do you feel about the album now?

I love it. In fact I am currently out on tour in The UK playing the entire album – and bloody hard to play it is too!!

KB: new piano album ‘Melancholia’ came out on 17 October: how did the process go and is it an extension of ‘Piano Portraits’ and ‘Piano Odyssey’ or is it something very different?

I suppose in some ways all the piano albums I have done are connected but “Melancholia” is different in a way as it is my first piano concept album, by which I mean a suite of piano embracing one subject. I have never managed to do this before so the end result means a lot to me.

KB: What are you up to next?

Well, for reasons I can’t go into at this juncture, I have already recorded “Return To The Red Planet” with my band for a late spring release next year. As with “Melancholia”, I am extremely proud of this recording which I did with the English Rock Ensemble and with some additional vocals by the great Mollie Marriott, daughter of Steve Marriott. I am also out touring with my 9-piece band performing “The Six Wives of Henry VIII” and all of ‘the myths & legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the round table’ and next March I am doing a tour of America with my eldest son Oliver.

There’s lots going on, but I like it that way and as long as I make time for my animal charities too, I’m happy!

