Q&A with Audrey Landers

Photos courtesy of Audrey Landers

Audrey Landers is an American actress and singer, best known for her role as Afton Cooper on the television series “Dallas” and her role as Val Clarke in the movie “A Chorus Line”. She created the children’s television series, The Huggabug Club in 1996, for which, in addition to writing the scripts, she also wrote the 250+ original songs in the series. Her 1983 album “Little River” is a gem and the song Manuel Goodbye was a huge hit all over Europe. Currently Audrey and her son Daniel are working together on several projects and she just completed filming a pilot for a new TV series.

KB: Did you always want to be an actress growing up or rather a singer?

I always believed that I could be both an actor and a singer . My first professional acting job was on a daytime drama – a soap opera- when I was a young teenager. They wrote the role for a young girl who played the guitar and sang. When I received my script for the upcoming week, it said “Joanna sings and plays guitar.” I told my mother- ( I was somewhat panicked -lol-) She said, “Well we should buy a guitar tonight so you can learn how to play it.”

That was when I began writing my own songs, and my character continued for at least a year, playing a new song every week or so. A few years later, in my late teens, I did another daytime drama, “Somerset,” in which I also played a singer. Then of course, came “Dallas”, in which I played Afton– an aspiring singer- and again, I had the opportunity to sing songs that I wrote.

KB: How did you get the part as Afton Cooper in “Dallas” and what was it like playing in such a huge popular show?

There was a lot of competition for the role of Afton. “Dallas” was already a hit when I auditioned. I was fortunate to have been chosen. The other top contenders eventually won roles in other TV series from the same production company, such as “Knots Landing”. My character was originally written in for 2 episodes, but the audience response was so positive that I was offered a continuing character.

KB: You mostly played with the late Larry Hagman and Ken Kercheval. What was it like working with them and what is your fondest memory?

They were great to work with. Each one had a very different acting style. Larry was funny and always able to joke around on the set, and even in between takes. He could so easily slip in and out of his boisterous character. Ken was much more serious. As an actor, he improvised a lot, which made the work very interesting. We had great on screen chemistry.

KB: I love your album “Little River”! I own a copy. What is your favorite song on that album and why?

I would probably have to say “Manuel Goodbye”- It was my first big European hit, and I have wonderful memories from all my TV shows and performances when I sang it.

KB: You played Val Clarke in “A Chorus Line”: How did you get the part and what is your fondest memory?

My mom and I were on our way, flying from Paris, where I had had a Gold record presentation. Our plane had a layover in NYC, before I was supposed to continue on to Los Angeles. My mom received a phone message from Sir Richard Attenborough, asking if I happened to be in NYC to audition for the role of Val. My connecting flight was several hours later, so I went to a kiosk at the airport and bought the cast album from the Broadway production, so that I could learn the song during the limousine drive on my way to the casting office. There, I read the lines for Sir Richard, and also sang the song.

He was impressed and sent me to the dance studio where the rest of the cast was well into dance rehearsals. Apparently, Sir Richard could not find the “Val” he wanted. I was very intimidated by this cast of excellent professional dancers, who stood and watched as the choreographer put me through the steps. I was not a professional dancer at that time. I did my best and I was sure that I had completely embarrassed myself. I got back in the limo and went to the airport. At the gate, my mother had left many messages for me to call her (there were no cell phones- can you imagine that??) She told me not to board the plane because I had gotten the part- and rehearsals were to begin for me the next day.

I began my dance rehearsals each day at 6 am to 9 am with a private coach, then 9 am to 5 pm with the cast, and then 6 pm to 9 pm with a private coach. I had a lot to learn, and I am proud to say that I did all of my own dancing- and I did not have a dance double.

KB: The Huggabug Club: You created this children show and wrote all 250+ songs during its 5-year run. How easy or difficult is it to write songs and so many? What was your inspiration?

The series is a musical educational show for children, so each episode is filled with songs that teach kids life lessons. Since I wrote 48,5 hours, there’s a lot of music! My children, who were just toddlers at that time, were my inspiration. I wanted to create a show that I would want my own children to watch and learn from. I also wanted to create a show with music that would also appeal to the parents and caregivers, who often sit with the kids and watch with them.

KB: Are there artists you would love to collaborate with and why?

My son, Daniel Landers, is brilliant! He is a songwriter, singer, actor, and screenwriter- and these are just a few of his talents! He is the one I want most to work with- and I am grateful that he and I have a great creative partnership,

KB: What are you currently up to?

I just completed filming a TV pilot for a new series. Daniel and I have several projects in development. We have a dark pop musical film that we have written, and we have some notable people on board behind the scenes, including an Oscar winning producer, and Emmy winning choreographer. They are also on our team for our irreverent crime comedy series.

