





Exclusive Interview with Christina Hummel

By Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Café Hummel

Café Hummel is a Viennese coffehouse founded in 1935 by Karl Hummel. It’s a family business which feels like home away from home: the walls are covered with photos, postcards and memorabilia: faces of past guests, staff, events — a visual history reflecting decades of memories. Highly recommended is the beef tartare and veal schnitzel. They’re timeless classics, consistently delicious and much loved. Enjoy the “Viennese Way of Life” at Café Hummel: slowing down and enjoying simple pleasures in a place where every visitor feels welcome, and where memories are made.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers when and by who Café Hummel was founded?

Café Hummel was established in 1935 by my grandfather, Karl Hummel. Before that, he had bought Café Parsifal and transformed it into a traditional Viennese coffeehouse — which later became Café Restaurant Hummel under our family’s care.

KB: There are many postcards on the wall. What is on it and how many are there?

The photo walls in our cafe were created by an artist from Vienna’s eighth district. With her camera, she captured authentic moments and scenes from everyday life in the city — snapshots that reflect the true spirit of Viennese living. The number of photos isn’t something we’ve ever counted precisely, but there are certainly well over a hundred images forming a beautiful visual mosaic of Vienna.

KB: What food on the menu is famous at your café that people must try?

I always recommend our beef tartare and veal schnitzel. They’re timeless classics, consistently delicious and much loved. For guests with a sweet tooth, our Kaiserschmarrn is a must — a perfect taste of traditional Viennese dessert.

KB: What is the Viennese Way of Life?

To me, the “Viennese Way of Life” is about slowing down and enjoying simple pleasures. Good coffee, hearty food, leisurely conversation, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. It means valuing tradition, community, and the art of taking time — in a city that still knows how to enjoy its café culture.

KB: Which famous people have visited the café over the years?

Over the years, many well-known personalities have dined with us — among them Falco, Ernst Waldbrunn, Klaus Maria Brandauer, and at least once even RAF Camora. We keep a guestbook where many more have signed their names. There are simply too many to list them all.

KB: Which series and movies has the café appeared in?

Our café has been featured in numerous reports and publications. One of the best-known shows filmed here is “Verstehen Sie Spaß?”.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers what they can expect on a visit to Café Hummel.

When you enter, you first notice the bar, the pastry-display case, and the newspaper stand — a welcoming glimpse into classic café life. Everywhere you look, there are walls covered with photos, postcards and memorabilia: faces of past guests, staff, events — a visual history reflecting decades of memories. The atmosphere feels cozy and timeless, and as you take a seat you’re greeted by friendly, familiar staff — part of what makes Café Hummel feel like home.

KB: Why should people visit Café Hummel?

Because Café Hummel is one of Vienna’s oldest and most beloved coffeehouses. We combine the charm of tradition with today’s comfort — with loyal staff members who have served generations, a menu full of delicious classics, warm hospitality, and an atmosphere that blends the old and the new. It’s a place where every visitor feels welcome, and where memories are made.

