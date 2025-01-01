Peter Greene, “Pulp Fiction” Actor, Dies At 60 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Peter Greene, the actor known for his roles in “Pulp Fiction” and “The Mask” has died at the age of 60.

He was found dead at his New York City apartment on Friday, 10 December. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Greene was known for the various villains he played during his career: Zed, a rapist security guard in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 “Pulp Fiction”, and Dorian in the Jim Carrey movie “The Mask” in the same year.

Other acting credits were: “Clean, Shaven”, “The Usual Suspects”, “Under Siege 2”, “Training Day”, “Judgment Night”, “The Rich Man’s Wife”, “Blue Streak”, and “The Bounty Hunter”.

Peter Greene was born on 8 October 1965 in Mont Clair, New Jersey.

He leaves behind a brother and sister.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to the Greene Family in their time of grief.

