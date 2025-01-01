Legendary Director Rob Reiner & His Wife Found Dead At Home – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Rob Reiner has died age 78 on Sunday, 14 December. He was found dead at home with his wife Michele Singer Reiner who was 68.

The couple were slain and their son Nick has been charged with their murders. Rob Reiner played Meathead in the sitcom “All-in the Family” for which he won an Emmy in 1974 and 1978 turned director in the early 80s. In a career that lasted more than 40 years, his directing credits were:

“This is Spinal Tap”

“The Sure Thing”

“Stand By Me”,

“The Princess Bride”

“When Harry Met Sally”

“Misery”

“A Few Good Men”

“The American President”

“Ghosts of Mississippi”

“The Bucket List”

He had released “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” in September and “Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale” is due to be released in 2026.

In 2008, he co-founded the American Foundation for Equal Rights, which fought for same-sex-marriage rights in California.

Rob and Michele Reiner are survived by a daughter, two sons, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Reiner Family in their time of grief.

