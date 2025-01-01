Anthony Geary, ‘General Hospital’ Luke Spencer, Dies At 78 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Anthony Geary, who played Luke Spencer on “General Hospital”, has died. He was 78.The actor died on Sunday, Dec. 14 following complications from an operation three days prior. He was best known for playing Luke Spencer on “General Hospital” which he joined in 1978. His role married Genie Francis’s Laura in 1981 and the wedding was watched by 30 million people and became the most-watched episode in soap opera history.

He earned a record eight Daytime Emmy Awards for his portrayal and left the show in 2015.

He is survived by his husband Claudio Gama.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Geary Family in their time of grief.

