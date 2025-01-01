“She’s A Bad Mama Jama” Singer Carl Carlton Dies at 72 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Carl Carlton, best known for his smash hit “She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” died December 14. He was 72. Carlton began his music career in the 1960s and had a Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit in 1974 with his cover of “Everlasting Love.” He’s best known for his 1981 classic “She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” which earned a Grammy nomination and appeared in films like “Miss Congeniality 2” and TV shows such as “Friends.”

Carl Carlton is survived by his son.

