Gil Gerard, ‘Buck Rogers in the 25th Century’, Dies at 82 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Gil Gerard, the handsome hero of “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”, died after a battle with cancer on Tuesday, 16 December. He was 82.

The series was produced by Glen A. Larson and aired on NBC for two seasons. It starred Gil Gerard as Captain William “Buck” Rogers, Erin Gray as Colonel Wilma Deering and then there was Twiki the jive-talking robot who was voiced by Mel Blanc.

Pre-Buck Rogers, Gerard played Dr. Alan Stewart on more that 300 episodes of NBC’s The Doctors.

Other TV credits included “E.A.R.T.H. Force” (1990) and “Days of Our Lives” in 1997.

He starred as Bergen Paulsen opposite Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling in “The Nice Guys”.

Gil Gerard is survived by his wife Janet and son Gib.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Gerard Family in their time of grief.

