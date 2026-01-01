Manny Pacquiao Promotions & Turning Stone Casino Present Championship Boxing on Saturday February 28th In Verona New York – Breaking News







Manny Pacquiao Promotions (“MPP”) today announced its second U.S. event, scheduled for Saturday, February 28, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. This sophomore event stateside for MPP marks Manny Pacquiao’s return to Upstate New York for the first time since his monumental induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame last June. The action-packed fight card will be headlined by a 10-round WBO Featherweight International Championship bout between knockout artists Elijah Pierce (21-2, 17 KOs) and Lorenzo Parra (23-1-1, 17 KOs), a matchup originally slated to headline MPP’s sold-out U.S. debut before being postponed due to illness.

Now rescheduled, Pierce and Parra will finally square off in the main event as both fighters look to position themselves for a world title opportunity.

Pierce, 29, enters the bout on the strength of 12 straight victories and on the heels of securing the WBO International Featherweight Championship last July against Michael Dasmarinas. Now the Oklahoma City-born star faces his greatest challenge in Parra, who has an identical staggering knockout count of 17. In a main event pitting two featherweights at the top of their game, Parra has not suffered a defeat in over eight years as he prepares for just his third fight in the United States in his career.

“Pierce versus Parra is a fight fans were eagerly waiting for, and we’re excited to bring it back as the centerpiece of our second U.S. show,” said Sean Gibbons, President of Manny Pacquiao Promotions. “Turning Stone Resort Casino has become the home of Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, which is synonymous with our mission at MPP as we continue to build the future stars in boxing.”

The co-main event will feature a 10-round US WBC Silver Super Lightweight Title fight between hometown favorite Bryce Mills (20-1, 7 KOs) of Liverpool, NY and Tobias Green (12-3-1, 4 KOs) of Lake Park, FL, adding regional intrigue and championship significance to the card.

Mills, 24, has made Turning Stone Resort Casino his home base of sorts as he has competed at the historic venue six times, registering six wins. A quickly rising contender in the super lightweight division, Mills aims to kick off 2026 with another victory, following a successful 2025, which included three dominant wins.

Also featured on the February 28 lineup will be the return of Manny “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. (0-0-1), continuing his professional journey under the guidance of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, following a controversial draw in his pro debut. Showcasing promise and composure in his pro debut, all eyes will be on Pacquiao Jr. as he competes near the International Boxing Hall of Fame, a place where his father was ceremoniously enshrined last year.

Highly regarded 19-year-old prospect Curmel “Big Deal” Moton (8-0, 6 KOs) will return to the ring in association with Mayweather Promotions, as he looks to extend his impressive unbeaten streak. A standout talent, Moton caught the attention of undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in the sport’s history.

Opponents for both “Jimuel” and Moton will be announced in the coming weeks.

The event marks another major milestone for Manny Pacquiao Promotions following a successful, sold-out U.S. debut and continues the company’s expansion into marquee boxing markets across the country. Turning Stone Resort Casino, long recognized as one of the premier boxing venues in the United States, will host the event.

“Our goal is to give fans exactly what they want nonstop excitement, high-level competition, and a fun, unforgettable fight night experience. Central New York has a passionate, diverse, and energetic sports community, and the Syracuse and Verona area is the perfect place to bring boxing at this level. We’re excited to showcase the return of Jimuel Pacquiao, feature rising stars like Curmel Moton, and continue our commitment to growing the sport by elevating women’s boxing and creating more opportunities for female fighters. This event is about great fights, meaningful moments, and delivering so much more for the fans,” said Jas Mathur, CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions.

The event will be streamed live across the United States on Amazon Prime Video.

Tickets are available for purchase at TurningStone.com, the official website of Turning Stone Resort Casino. Doors open at 4:00 PM EST, with the first bout beginning at 5:00 PM EST.

Additional bouts, as well as broadcast details, and fight week events will be announced soon.

