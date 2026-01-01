Historic, Vintage, Cool (Paris)







By Karen Beishuizen

I have this thing for anything historic, vintage or cool. Especially when it comes to hotels, restaurants, diners, cafes and music venues. I want to show you landmarks around the world which are Historic, Vintage and Cool.

Let’s go to Paris!

Café de Flore

Café de Flore is one of the oldest coffeehouses in Paris, known for its symbolic shopfront and celebrated for its famous clientele.

It sits the corner of Boulevard Saint-Germain and Rue Saint-Benoît, in the 6th arrondissement.

The café appeared in the 1880s, during the Third Republic; however, the exact opening date remains unknown. The name is taken from a sculpture of Flora, the goddess of flowers and the season of spring in Roman mythology, located on the opposite side of the boulevard.

Authors Joris-Karl Huysmans and Remy de Gourmont were two of the first well-known regulars. In the late 19th century, Charles Maurras wrote his book ”Au signe de Flore” on the café’s first floor.

The Café de Flore became a popular hub of famous writers and philosophers. Georges Bataille, Robert Desnos, Léon-Paul Fargue, Raymond Queneau were all regulars, as was Pablo Picasso.

Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir were regulars at the café, spending their days there writing, discussing ideas, and meeting with other intellectual luminaries. They had their own designated table.

James Baldwin wrote much of his 1953 classic “Go Tell It On The Mountain” while drinking cognac and coffee on the cafe’s second floor. That second floor still exists. You can still sit there.

From its opening in 1887, Café de Flore was marked by art and literature and has been home to legendary artists: Picasso, Giacometti, Duras, Juliette Gréco, Vian, Doisneau, Cartier-Bresson, Sieff, Montand, Polanski, Bardot, Gainsbourg, Sagan, Saint-Laurent, Givenchy, Rochas, Nureyev, Béjart, Ernest Hemingway, Truman Capote, Jean Seberg, Gary Cooper, Alain Delon, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Tim Burton, Al Pacino, and many more…

Café de Flore is more than just a postcard setting: it’s a historic landmark and is renowned for serving some of the best hot chocolate in Paris.

Inside, the décor is typical of a classic Parisian brasserie. Mahogany woodwork, large gilded mirrors adorning the walls, marble tables and those famous red seats.

It’s a charming café where time seems to stand still…

Go Visit Café de Flore When You Are in Paris. It’s a Must!

