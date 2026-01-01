Mario Barrios Defends His WBC Welterweight Title Against Ryan Garcia On Saturday February 21st – Breaking Boxing News







HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, today announced the blockbuster Welterweight showdown between the reigning World Champion Mario Barrios and dynamic powerhouse Ryan Garcia in a 12-round contest set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas on February 21.

‘The Ring: High Stakes’: will be streamed live worldwide exclusively on DAZN.

Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) captured the WBC Welterweight World Championship in September 2023 and has retained the title in two 12‑round championship contests, including a split draw against Abel Ramos in November 2024 and a majority draw against former world champion Manny Pacquiao in July 2025.

Prior to his welterweight reign, Barrios was a world champion at super‑lightweight, claiming the WBA title in 2019.

Garcia (27-1, 19 KOs) will make his first world title attempt at 147 lbs. The former WBC interim Lightweight World Champion has recorded 19 knockouts over the course of his professional career and has competed against several of the top-ranked fighters in the division.

Barrios and Garcia both bring speed, explosive power, and championship experience to the ring, setting the stage for an electrifying 12-round contest.

Fans worldwide will witness two of boxing’s top welterweights face off in the pursuit of one of boxing’s most prestigious titles.

Barrios said: “Becoming WBC welterweight world champion was more than a moment—it was a promise to my family, my city, and everyone who believed in the grind when no one was watching. San Antonio built me, and every sacrifice I’ve made comes with me into that ring. This is my division, my time, and I’m ready to show the world why the WBC title stays right here.”

Garcia said: “I will be World Champion on February 21st.”

The world-title clash follows the phenomenal success of The Ring: Night of the Samurai, a landmark fight night that showcased some of Japan’s biggest boxing talents.

Naoya “The Monster” Inoue successfully retained his undisputed super-bantamweight world title during ‘The Ring: Night of the Samurai’, a landmark fight night that showcased some of Japan’s biggest boxing talents, which capped off a sensational 2025 for The Ring Magazine, marked by a run of sold-out shows and historic matchups across the globe.

Ahead of the matchup in Las Vegas, boxing turns its attention to the highly-anticipated showdown between pound-for-pound sensation Shakur Stevenson and former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, on Saturday January 31.

This event will be available worldwide as part of DAZN Ultimate, DAZN’s all-inclusive subscription that brings major fight nights and pay-per-view events together in one plan.

