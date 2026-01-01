Historic, Vintage, Cool (Paris)







By Karen Beishuizen

I have this thing for anything historic, vintage or cool. Especially when it comes to hotels, restaurants, diners, cafes and music venues. I want to show you landmarks around the world which are Historic, Vintage and Cool.

We stay in Paris!

La Grande Arche de la Défense

A monument and building in the business district of La Défense: A 110-metre-high (360 ft) cube, which is illuminated at night, from where you can see Arc de Triomphe and The Louvre in one straight line. Its wide and deep weighing 300,000 metric tons. The distance from La Grande Arche to Arc de Triomphe is 4 km (2,5 miles).

The construction of the monument began in 1985 and was completed in 1989.

It was inaugurated in July 1989, with grand military parades that marked the bicentennial of the French Revolution. It completed the line of monuments that forms the axe historique running through Paris.

The Grande Arche is connected in a straight line with the Eiffel Tower and the Tour Montparnasse as well!

The monument is dedicated to humanity and humanitarian ideals.

It has a Paris Métro station, an RER station, and a motorway running directly underneath the Arche.

It is supposed to represent a modern version of the famous Arc de Triomphe and the sides (34 floors) are being used as office buildings for various French government offices.

The roof section was closed in 2010 following an accident without injury and the marble tiles were replaced with granite ones. It opened again in 2017 after seven years of renovation work. It features panoramic views of Paris and includes a restaurant and an exhibition area dedicated to photojournalism.

There are 100 steps leading up to the observation deck.

For one of those spectacular Paris panoramas, pay the moderate fee to take the elevator to the roof of La Grande Arche. The glass lift is an experience in itself.

Do you want to take a ride in the amazing external lifts and catch some of the best views of the city of Paris? Then the Grande Arche is the place to go!

On the roof, all of Paris is spread out for you. The view straight down the broad boulevard to the Arc de Triomphe is amazing!

