Q&A With Mr. Tom Wolfe: America’s First Concierge

Photos courtesy of Fairmont Hotel San Francisco

Mr. Tom Wolfe became America’s First Concierge when he started working for The Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. He was in The Venetian Room when Tony Bennett sang “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” for the first time in 1961. Marlene Dietrich included him in her act at the hotel. Mr. Wolfe founded the American branch of Les Clefs d’Or (the golden keys) which are worn on both lapels of a concierge uniform. He is 81 now and still going strong! Say hello to him next time you are in San Francisco!

KB: What did you want to be growing up? A concierge?

I had many ideas; everything from being a bus driver or train engineer to being a radio and television repairman! I was very keen on science, having chemistry sets and Microscope sets; when I got to high school, I excelled at physics, chemistry and biology.

KB: Where did you start your hospitality training to become a concierge?

I was very lucky as my parents loved to travel and also enjoyed going out to dinner. Growing up in New York City, I was exposed to so many wonderful places. I still have fond memories of the skating rink at Rockefeller Center, and the two restaurants that flanked it. The Deacorte clock in Central Park, and the many restaurants we went to when I was just a little chap (I still remember being a member of the “Peanut Gallery” on the Howdy Doody Show, and after the show, having dinner at Longchamps restaurant, where the waiter showed me how to twirl my spaghetti on a fork). My parents were very well read, but they never pushed me in any particular direction, so I was able to develop at my own pace.

Having travelled with my parents, I was so impressed by the people who looked after us, and I thought that I too would like to do this, and bring joy and happiness to guests and clients!

KB: How did you become part of The Fairmont in San Francisco?

After working in London, Paris, New York, and Washington, DC, I was looking for work in San Francisco. I visited The Fairmont and spoke to the General Manager, who hired me on the spot as a Duty Manager. A month or so later, the owner of the hotel asked if I could help him with creating a Concierge program for The Fairmont (the position of Concierge did not yet exist in the USA!) I was very happy to take this on, and it was (and still is) a perfect fit for me.

KB: What does a concierge in a hotel do?

The Concierge is your “person on the spot” in whatever destination you may find yourself. A person of great local knowledge, who will be able to recommend and arrange things from an insider’s perspective.

KB: What is the strangest request you ever got from a guest and how did you solve it?

The suitcase of a Japanese client had been misplaced when it was put into storage, and couldn’t be found in time. By the time it was located, it was too late to send it to the plane. I told the guest (in very polite Japanese) that I would personally bring it to Tokyo the following day. I did so, and he met me at Narita airport, where I effected the hand-off. What our guest didn’t know was that I was scheduled to go to Tokyo anyway, to take care of some family business! As a result of this gesture, the hotel’s Japanese clientele went up 200% that year. Amazing how a simple gesture like that can bring such positive results!

KB: You were in The Venetian Room where Tony Bennett sang “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” for the first time in 1961: How was that? I read you introduced him years later in the same room?

Tony was a friend of mine for almost 50 years. Hearing him perform “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” was equivalent to Frank Sinatra singing the National Anthem. He was such a lovely, humble person who was friends with everyone. And yes, on the 50th anniversary of the debut of “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” Tony asked for me to announce him as his announcer had a last-minute case of laryngitis! When I went home that evening, my wife had mixed a martini for me, and I sat down and told her – “Now I’ve done everything” – a wonderful memory!

KB: In all your years at The Fairmont, which famous people did you meet and what is your fondest memory?

I met so many people and have so many memories. Presidents, entertainers, movie stars and even the Dalai Lama have all been folks that I have had the privilege of meeting and serving. Looking after Marlene Dietrich was certainly one of my fondest memories; in fact, she included me in her act (my “credit” would be: “man in tuxedo who kisses Ms. Dietrich’s hand and presents her with bouquet of flowers” – after which she would sing “Where have all the flowers gone?” – this was her encore and I did my little part every night, for two shows a night. On the last night I told her how marvelous she was, and she said “you’re not so bad yourself” batting her eyelashes at the same time – a living legend . . . .

KB: You founded the American branch of Les Clefs d’Or: What is this organization and what does it do?

Les Clefs d’Or (the Golden Keys) is an international organization of professional Hotel Concierges. Our members declare their affiliation by the crossed Golden keys which are worn on both lapels. Look for this badge of office whenever you travel as there are members in over 40 countries around the globe, It is our mission to look after all our guests with the very highest level of service, and to use our network of Concierges to help our clients wherever they may be. Our motto is “Service Through Friendship”

KB: What is so special about The Fairmont Hotel?

Our hotel, which opened one year to the day after the Great Fire of 1906, is the keystone of the rebirth of San Francisco, and throughout history has had so many “firsts” such as first radio station, first hotel to welcome entertainers of color as hotel guests, first hotel in the USA to offer Concierge Service, first with a Clefs d’Or Concierge, and yes, the first hotel to have the internet!

KB: You are 81, age is just a number. Being the Chef Concierge, what do you like the most about your work and how long do you think you will continue?

The fact that every day is different, every client is different, and being able to help people fulfill their dreams is a beautiful thing. My favorite saying, that I shared with Tony Bennett is: “I love what I do, and I do what I love!” I feel that even if I ever leave The Fairmont, I will still have the heart and soul of a Concierge. For this I feel so blessed!

