Former World Title Challenger Jerry Belmontes Returns To The Ring On January 31st In Texas – Boxing News







Hometown favorite Jerry “The Corpus Christi Kid” Belmontes (21-10, 6 KOs), a former world lightweight title challenger, will make a one-and-done comeback after 9-plus years in retirement on the January 31st “Gulf Coast Glory” event.

Co-promoted by Zurdo Promotions and Knuckle Up Promotions, in association with Heil Law, “Gulf Coast Glory” at Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown, Texas, which is just west of Corpus Christi.

Three-time, two division World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs), the unified, reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) Cruiserweight World titleholder, is the promoter of record. “Gulf Coast Glory” will mark the third event that Zurdo Promotions and promoted, including its inaugural event on December 18, 2020, in Galveston, TX, which Ramirez headlined, plus another pro show in his hometown of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico.

Belmontes, 37, retired at the peak of his pro career, nearly a decade ago.

“I was burned out, always training and working,” Belmontes explained. “At that time, I had 2 kids (now 3) and I wanted to spend more time with my kids. No regrets, but I’ve thought about what could have happened for me and my family if I had put my all into it (boxing) after the Omar (Figueroa, world title fight on April 26, 2014) fight. I think I’d be retiring now. I do love spending time with my kids, but I’ve wondered what could have happened if I had stayed in boxing.

“I always wanted to come back. My middle son was so little when I fought that he has no memory of it. His friends’ fathers talk about it all the time. This opportunity (‘Gulf Coast Glory’) happened, I was asked if I wanted to fight, and I said okay. It’s getting me in shape. This is it; one-and-done. I’ve sparred a little since I retired. My boxing career was great, but the business end….there were things me and my manager didn’t know.”

Belmontes was a celebrated U.S. amateur boxer and arguably Corpus Christi’s GOAT boxer. As an amateur, Belmontes captured a gold medal at the 2002 National Silver Gloves and 2007 United State U-19 Championships. He also defeated future Hall of Famer Terence Crawford twice, in addition to former world champion Sadam Ali once.

“Some guys I fought have done great and I’m proud of them,” Belmontes said. “It’s badass to see what Crawford has done. I tell people I fought him twice and never lost.”

Belmontes’ pro career went down after his loss to Figueroa in their World Boxing Council (WBC) Lightweight World title fight, in which Figueroa won a disputed 12-round split decision in Carson, California. Figuroa is a fellow Texan but he was a regular fighter in Carson for a few years.

“That decision was BS,” Belmontes claimed. “I outboxed him. Maybe I could have thrown a few more punches, but I thought I won that fight. It has left me with a lot of pain.”

Belmontes is proud of his boxing career and Corpus Christi, which is why he’s returning to the ring one last time, fighting Ousmane Sylla (5-6-2, 2 KOs) in the 4-round light heavyweight co-feature.

“Corpus is really a boxing city,” Belmontes concluded. “Everybody in the boxing community supports each other. Some say I’m the reason for that, but it has gone since I retired. Hopefully, I’m helping to bring boxing back to Corpus.

“I love boxing and I’ve been doing it since I was 10. I watch boxing every weekend. I hope people will be there for me and all the other fighters. Julian Delgado is a good kid, wonderful. I guarantee this show will be a sellout and there will be more boxing shows here.”

Corpus Christi middleweight prospect “King” Julian Delgado (7-1, 3 KOs) is in the other co-feature vs. TBA. Delgado was a standout U.S. amateur boxer who was a 2023 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival Champion.

Toronto’s former WBA Intercontinental Light Heavyweight Champion Kareem “Supreme” Hackett (12-1, 6 KOs), will make his cruiserweight debut in a 6-round match versus Raphael Carolina (3-9-2, 1 KO).

Undefeated Mongolian featherweight prospect Enkhamadakh Kharkhuu (7-0, 3 KOs) fights for his first time in Texas versus an opponent to be determined.

A pair of pro debuting Texas super middleweights, Portland’s Christopher Morreale and San Antonio’s Itler, are matched in a 4-rounder.

Tickets are on sale and available to purchase by scanning the barcode on the event poster or going directly to www.zurdopromotions.com. General admission price is $53.95 (including required charges, items and fee) and tickets provide access to the event on a first come, first served basis. Seating and standing areas are unassigned and subject to availability. Early arrival is strongly recommended.

Card subject to change.

