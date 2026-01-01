Mario Barrios – Ryan Garcia Stun Fans At Press Conference – Breaking Boxing News







Yesterday, at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA ahead of their highly-anticipated 12-round contest for the WBC Welterweight Championship title, reigning World Champion Mario Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) and Ryan Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) took to the stage to discuss their February 21 showdown, which will be streamed live worldwide exclusively on DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

Barrios, who secured the WBC Welterweight World Championship more than two years ago after fending off prior challengers in Abel Ramos and former world champion Manny Pacquiao, will now look to put down Garcia, who is set to make his first world title appearance at 147-pounds. The former WBC Interim Lightweight Champion has previously faced numerous top-ranked fighters in the division and will look to add to his knockout total through his explosive power.

While the full fight card has yet to be revealed, below is what the fighters and their teams had to say ahead of the blockbuster bout:

Mario Barrios

On competing in ‘The Ring: High Stakes’

“Shoutout DAZN, Golden Boy, Tom Brown, and everyone from my PVC family. Everyone knows what I bring every time I step in the ring. They said that he’s [Ryan Garcia] focused, that we’re going to get a Ryan that’s 100%, and that makes me happy to hear. So when I whoop his a** on February 21 there will be no excuses. The boxing fans are going to get a great fight and it’s not a fight that you’ll want to miss.”

On if he places Ryan Garcia on the same level as Manny Pacquiao, Gervonta Davis, Keith Thurman

“Someone said that I rate him [Ryan Garcia] on that level, but he’s an opponent. We have to fight against him. We have to defend against him and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

On if Joe Goossen’s history with Ryan Garcia factored into his training decision

“No. The fact that Joe Goossen trained Ryan Garcia had nothing to do with it. The move to go with Joe was going to happen whether this fight happened or not. Me and my team just felt that we needed a change to get this last stretch with my career. That was the reason for the move with Joe. We’ve gotten familiar with him and his style and everything he has accomplished with his fighters. We’re going to have a good camp and look forward to February 21.”

On Ryan’s comment on the fight being bloody and physical

“Yes. It could be. Whether I’m cut, hurt, I get back up and keep fighting. I don’t know if he can say the same, but that’s something we’re going to see come fight night. He said we’re getting a Ryan that’s 100%. That’s exactly what I want.”

On being called the worst champion of today

“I don’t think much into it. I stay quiet, work, and do my job. Whether you like me or not, you’re going to see me on these big cards fighting in these big venues. That’s exactly why I am where I am. It’s been quite the journey, but I still have a lot to do. I’m just thankful and happy to be here.”

Ryan Garcia

On competing in ‘The Ring: High Stakes’

“I’m truly honored to be a part of this huge fight. This is how it’s supposed to be. I am super prepared for this fight and have been really focused. You can do a lot of talking, but at the end of the day, the fight is on February 21, and I’m ready to put a beating on somebody. I’m 154-pounds right now, so I’m ahead of schedule. Joe [Goossen] knows when I’m locked in, so he knows there’s going to be a real fight. My prediction is that there’s going to be a lot of cuts in this fight. One thing that we do know about Mario Barrios is he’s a very durable fighter, so he can come back the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th round and keep fighting even though he may be hurt. One thing I want to mention is they have three guys that used to train me, not just Joe. This man [Mario Barrios] called them The Avengers, but I call them traitors.”

On which version of Ryan Garcia we’re going to see this fight

“My energy speaks for itself. I try to tell people, when I’m quiet, not interested, that’s when you have to worry. When I’m on it, posting it, and excited about something, that’s when you have to be careful. At the end of the day, I know what I went through after the [Devin] Haney situation and it took a toll on me. They wanted me to try and force a fight and my performance showed. In order to be a great quarterback like Tom Brady, you have to forget what happened and focus on the next play. I have to go out and go grab that title. I’m hungry, I’m excited, and I’m ready to put on a show. I actually have to be way more careful fighting him because if I’m sleeping, he’ll beat my a**. I’m super locked in, and you’ll see the best version of myself.”

On not getting his third loss

“Two is cool, but three is too much. I don’t wanna get this third loss at all. He doesn’t want to get it. It’s debatable that he lost his last fight, but it was called a draw. But at the end of the day, we don’t want to lose and we’re both at this moment. That’s why I think this is a sleeper fight. Some people don’t think this is gonna be a good event. I think it is, and I predict that it’s gonna be very bloody. I can see a lot of cuts and grueling fighting.”

On Joe coaching Mario Barrios

“It hurt me when he didn’t show up after my Tank [Davis] loss. That was a pretty big defeat and I didn’t see him after the fight. Before that camp, he was pretty cool. We had a lot of great moments and that’s where you build a relationship with your coach. It shifted when a big money fight comes along and a lot of people are involved. I’m a little disappointed in his decision to go against me but that’s what fires me up.”

On how he visualizes the fight ending

“It’s just a great, grueling fight. We have a plan when we get to it. I can see a lot of outcomes, but the fight paints a picture of itself when you’re fighting, when it’s happening, when you’re moving. We’ll see when we get in the ring because we don’t know how somebody is going to show up come fight night.”

On if he thinks beating Mario Barrios would cement him and his dad as one of the best boxing father/son duos

“I told my dad, I’m dedicating this W to him. I really want to win this championship for him. I made that promise and commitment to be the best version of myself, and I’m showing him that we can do this. I’m grateful for my experiences with all the coaches I’ve had. I’ve had a lot of great memories and they’ve taught me a lot of stuff. Hopefully all the knowledge soaked in me and carries me through all these fights. I’m really blessed to be a part of this and I’m grateful.”

On the biggest lesson he’s learned since his last fight and the statement he’s trying to prove

“My body is not invincible. That’s something I learned for sure. Your body is a temple and you have to take care of it…it’s simple. Treat your body like a temple and everything else will start coming to you a little easier.”

Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO, Golden Boy

On being part of another major fight card in ‘The Ring: High Stakes’

“It’s really an honor to be a part of ‘The Ring: High Stakes.’ It’s an honor to be working with Ryan [Garcia] and [Mario] Barrios in this fight. This weight class – 147-pounds – you’re in the middle of a division where they’re hitting hard, they’re fast, they’re trying to knock each other out and it’s exciting. The 147-pound weight class is serious business. Watching Ryan right now puts a smile on my face because I think we’re going to see the old version of him that we’ve seen in the ring who is determined, strong and wants to go out there and knock their head off. Then you have Barrios who is the champion. He’s coming off the confidence in drawing with [Manny] Pacquiao, who is a legend. I’m really grateful and excited that we can do this again to promote the very best at the biggest stage.”

Rick Reeno, CEO, Ring Magazine

On the anticipation ahead of ‘The Ring: High Stakes’

“I want to thank everyone for supporting this event, The Ring: High Stakes – what can you say? WBC Welterweight champion, Mario Barrios and King Ry, Ryan Gracia, both of these guys have something to prove this year. They had some ups and downs last year, but they’re both young and at this stage of their careers neither one of them can afford a loss. That’s why the stakes are so high. They’ve both made adjustments in their careers, with their teams, and I know Mario wants to get a solidified victory to solidify himself as one of the top champions in the weight class. Ryan, in my opinion, is still the moneyman of the weight class, the name of the weight class and this event proves it. Back off his last fight, he’s part of the main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, a major PPV card and a world title fight. Ryan’s following speaks for itself. I look forward to this fight and I think both of these guys are coming to bring it – they can’t afford a loss and it makes for a very anticipated match up.”

Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions

Opening Remarks

“Thank you Oscar. It’s great to be here. I want to thank Turki Alalshikh, Ring Magazine, Sela Promotions and our partners. This will be a tough and grueling fight. Both of these guys are gonna take some serious shots and they’re both going to take some serious punishment, which is what the fans want to see. Mario Barrios is just can’t miss TV. He loves to go to war and he’s always in action packed fights. Now that he’s training under the tutelage of hall of fame trainer Joe Goossen over at the famous Ten Goose Boxing Gym, I know that Joe’s gonna pull out all the stops on his gameplan for this fight. Mario is just an old school warrior. He’s never turned down an opponent, never turned down a fight. He’s been in the ring with legends like Manny Pacquiao, been on even terms for much of the fight with Tank Davis – a thrilling fight of the year candidate. He moved up to welterweight and took on a former unified world champ in Keith Thurman, so he has that elite experience against the best in the sport. Once again, I just want to thank everyone involved. We’ll see you out in Las Vegas, the fight capital of the world, on February 21. Thank you.”

Henry Garcia

On Joe Goossen training Mario Barrios

“When I first found out that Joe Goossen was going to train Mario Barrios, I was taken aback. I was like, ‘What the heck is going on here? Why would a coach that trained my son all of a sudden turn around and train somebody else to go against my son?’ I find that very disrespectful and it just isn’t right. But then again, I remembered, he told me a while back that he’s done this in the past. He would train someone then later on he would go against them. Again, I don’t think it’s right, but maybe it’s something he has to prove. Maybe it’s just an ego thing. I also remember he told me specifically that when Ryan is 100%, no one can beat him. And I’m going to tell you this right now, Ryan is 100%. Come February 21, you’re going to see it. It’s going to be a great show and we’re here to win and take this title.”

On how it feels being his son’s head trainer

“I feel honored that my son has picked me to be his trainer. I’ve been with Ryan since day one when he was seven years old. My brother gave him his foundation, which I highly appreciate, until he was nine years old. Ryan obtained 15 national titles as an amateur. Then, when we turned pro, he secured 12 wins with 11 KOs. To come back from a cycle of journeys, I’m honored. I feel proud and I know my son more than anyone in this room including the coaches, which I do respect because they go through sacrifices and all that. But I know my son and come February 21, he’s going to be the Ryan I know and that I love.”

On if Joe Goossen’s knowledge of Ryan is going to help Mario on fight night

“I’ve always said that you can teach anyone anything, but there’s one thing that a coach cannot teach is how to take a punch from my son Ryan Garcia.”

Joe Goossen

On training with Mario Barrios

“This is a little bit of a difficult situation, but you know things change in boxing. I got a call from Mario and his people and they offered me the job. Of course, I said yes without a doubt – who wouldn’t want to train the welterweight champion of the world? But again, like I said, things can get a little awkward. I had a great time with Ryan and I know he’s gonna be in great shape. I know that. He always trains hard, but I have to tell you I think we got an early start on this camp with Mario. We started on December 1, I integrated him into my system and he took to it very well. We’re putting in a lot of rounds and thankfully we got great sparring. I just know both of these guys, and they both will be in great shape. I predict a classic fight. Ryan will bring 100%, like Henry [Garcia] said, and we’re looking to bring 120%. This is a pay-per-view fight and a lot of people should tune in, because it’s not going to be boring at all. Both guys will dish out a lot of punishment, but punishment will be taken, too. Nobody’s going to be messing around dancing around the ring, I can tell you that. That being said, we’re preparing for that type of fight, and I can’t wait to see us come out on top. That’s our goal. Why else would we be here but to win? I have to support my guy, and I’m here 120% for Mario Barrios…it’s business. It’s already exciting and they haven’t even done anything yet.”

On going against a former fighter he trained

“Is there an extra incentive for me? No. My incentive is always the same for every fight — for my fighter to win. The bottom line is I have nothing against any fighter I’ve ever gone against. I don’t go to bed at night thinking about revenge or anything of that sort. I go to bed thinking how I can better my guy that I’m training.”

On if he is bringing any knowledge into his training with Mario following prior training with Ryan

“Every trainer wants knowledge, but all you need to do is put on the tape. If you’re a discerning, fairly intelligent person – a trainer – you’re going to see what’s there, but that’s not always what presents itself on fight night. You have to be prepared for many different things and you have to be prepared for something you didn’t see as a threat previously. I acknowledge Ryan’s abilities – they’re great. I acknowledge that this man’s [Mario Barrios] the world champion for a reason. He’s got tremendous abilities. He’s fought some great guys, and it’ll be a great fight.”

