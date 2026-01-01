Historic, Vintage, Cool (London)







By Karen Beishuizen

I have this thing for anything historic, vintage or cool. Especially when it comes to hotels, restaurants, diners, cafes and music venues. I want to show you landmarks around the world which are Historic, Vintage and Cool.

London is calling!

Sherlock Holmes Museum

221B Baker Street in London.

Located at one of the world’s most famous addresses, the Sherlock Holmes Museum lovingly recreates the gas-lit world of London’s iconic detective and his Victorian surroundings.

According to the stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes made this his residence from 1881 to 1904.

The Sherlock Holmes Museum is a privately run museum which opened in 1990, and now attracts thousands of visitors from all over the world.

It is the world’s first museum dedicated to the literary character Sherlock Holmes.

A cheery London ‘Bobby’ in traditional uniform welcomes you at the door, guides in period costumes show you around. Immerse yourself in the world of the famous London detective.

The house on 221B Baker Street has a small and intimate setting and is filled with Victorian furniture and curiosities. Many items on display belong to Sherlock and his companions.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the original stories or a Benedict Cumberbatch devotee, step back in time to see where some of Holmes and Watson’s most famous cases began and imagine what life was like in those days.

The Museum shop has the largest collection of Sherlock Holmes gifts and memorabilia in the world. From the famous hat to puzzles and beautiful books. Even Sherlock would be amazed!

For more information check out The Sherlock Holmes Museum website: HERE

