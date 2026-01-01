Kingsley “The Black Lion” Ibeh Believes He Will Stop Jarrell Miller This Saturday At Madison Square Garden – Breaking Boxing News







Disrespected heavyweight Kingsley “The Black Lion” Ibeh (16-2-1, 13 KOs) fully understands and appreciates the invaluable opportunity to fight on the largest stage of his career this Saturday night, when the Nigeria-native takes on hometown favorite Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) in a 10-round bout on a stacked “The Ring VI” card, streaming live on DAZN from the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Ibeh, a former college/professional (Canada) football player, is riding an 11-fight win streak, including 10 knockouts. The 6’ 4”, 285-pound Ibeh isn’t going to the Big Apple to see the sites; he is on the mission to showcase his skills to a much larger audience, confident of a career-altering performance, despite fighting the largest, most dangerous opponent of his ascending career.

“I believe I will stop him (Miller),” Ibeh boldly predicted. “I’ve been preparing to fight the best version of Miller and expect he’ll come in at his best. I want to throw and take punches, keep fighting physically, and come forward. I expect to be booed when I walk to the ring. He lives there.

“Miller was fighting top level opponents when I first started boxing and now he’s my opponent. Amazing! Idols are now rivals. We’re both big, tough and strong. But it’s not the size of the dog, what matters is the fight in the dog. I’ve learned that football is physical, boxing you need discipline, and spar to learn, punch to hurt.”

Ibeh and Miller have one common opponent, Gerald Washinton, but there’s little to compare because Miller won in 2017 when Washington (18-1-1) retired after 8 rounds, while Ibeh fought Washington (21-6-1) last September, registering a third-round technical knockout victory.

Ibeh has never fought in New York City and, in fact, he has only been there once to go to the Nigerian Embassy.

“I’m grateful and blessed to fight on this stage” Ibeh commented. “It will be career changing for me, more of a lifestyle change from getting more exposure. I’ll get more fans because more people will hear my story and I’ll go up to the next level. I can have an impact.”

The cousin of former infamous heavyweight and Nigerian icon, Ike Ibeabuchi, Ibeh attributes a large share of his success to, ironically, his insurance company.

“If not for my insurance company, I wouldn’t have the freedom and option to work on my own schedule,” Ibeh explained. “I worked as a personal trainer and at a topless bar in Phoenix. If I were still a bouncer, I’d be working 4-9 p.m., 7 days a week with no option to enjoy time in the gym. It was a struggle but now, I am taking time off for training camp.”

