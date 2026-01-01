The Ring 6: Teofimo Lopez Vs Shakur Stevenson Live From Madison Square Garden – Breaking Boxing News







The Ring 6 streaming live worldwide exclusively on DAZN PPV January 31

Today, after much anticipation, ‘The Ring 6’ fight week officially commences ahead of Brooklyn superstar Teofimo Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) vs. Newark-born Shakur Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs), live under the bright lights at The World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, in New York City. The latest installment of The Ring pits New York against New Jersey with the Ring and WBO Junior Welterweight Titles on the line. The event will air live worldwide exclusively on DAZN PPV.

A 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist, reigning WBC Lightweight Champion, and No. 8 on The Ring pound-for-pound list, Stevenson enters as the challenger as he attempts to secure a world title in his fourth different weight class. His opponent, Lopez, is no stranger to the spotlight and has reigned at 140 pounds since his statement victory over former undisputed champion Josh Taylor just over two years ago. Hailing from opposite sides of the Hudson River, legacies and another championship are on the line Saturday night at The Mecca of Boxing.

​​On the undercard, ‘The Businessman’ Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs), ranked No.1 by the WBO, makes his return against Jamaine Ortiz (20-2, 10 KOs) in the co-main Event of the evening. Elsewhere, the WBC World Middleweight Champion Carlos Adames (24-1, 18 KOs) puts his belt on the line against feisty U.S. challenger, Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (19-1, 13 KOs). Then, Brooklyn’s Bruce ‘Shu Shu’ Carrington (16-0, 9 KOs), faces a tall task as he looks to defend his WBC World Featherweight Championship against veteran Carlos Castro (30-3, 14 KOs). Another Brooklyn native, ‘Big Baby’ Jarrell Miller (26-1, 22 KOs), headlines Heavyweight action versus ‘Black Lion’ Kingsley Ibeh (16-2, 14 KOs), and rounding out the action is Saudi Arabia’s undefeated Junior Welterweight sensation Ziyad ‘Zizo’ Almaayouf (7-0, 1 KO) against Miami-based Kevin Castillo (5-2) in the former’s return to the U.S.

Fans have access to all fight week events, including the final press conference and weigh-in, by visiting the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel and tuning in to the respective livestreams:

January 29, 3 p.m. ET

The Ring 6: Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson Press Conference

January 30, 3 p.m. ET

The Ring 6: Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson Weigh-In

On Friday, January 30, in New York City, The 2025 Ring Awards kick off 24 hours before ‘The Ring 6’ gets underway at Madison Square Garden. The event, which will highlight the year’s top boxers, fights, and more, will present awards across eight categories including: Male Fighter of the Year, Fight of the Year, Female Fighter of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Round of the Year, Upset of the Year, Trainer of the Year, and Prospect of the Year. While the second annual awards gala is closed to the public, fans are encouraged to view the presentation on both Ring Magazine and DAZN YouTube channels.

