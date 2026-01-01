Manny Pacquiao Promotions Announces Additional Matchups For Saturday February 28th Event At Turning Stone Resort Casino In Verona New York







Manny Pacquiao Promotions (MPP) today announced additional fights for Saturday, February 28’s action-packed event at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Returning to Upstate New York for the first time since his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame last June, Manny Pacquiao and MPP bring a talent-stacked card back to U.S. soil. The event is headlined by a 10-round WBO Featherweight International Championship showdown between knockout artists Elijah Pierce (21-2, 17 KOs) and Lorenzo Parra (23-1-1, 17 KOs)—a high-stakes clash originally slated to headline MPP’s sold-out U.S. debut before illness forced its postponement.

The event will be streamed live across the United States on Amazon Prime Video.

Highly accomplished as an amateur and now forging an undefeated record as a professional, Honolulu’s rising star Shera Mae Patricio (7-0, 3 KOs) is set to face off against Mexico City’s Maribel Ramirez (15-13-4, 3 KOs). Turning professional in September 2024, Patricio boasts an impressive amateur background, winning the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Competing four times in 2025, Patricio has proven she is one of the most exciting young fighters as she prepares for a stiff test against the experienced Ramirez.

In addition, Liverpool, N.Y.’s Damiana Andrello (1-1-1) gears up to perform in front of a hometown crowd against Waconia, Minn.’s Jessica Maltez (2-3-2). Battling adversity early in her young career, Andrello is on the heels of her first victory, defeating Keya Reed-Redmond in December via unanimous decision. Joining hometown favorite and fellow Liverpool, N.Y. native Bryce Mills on the card, Andrello aims to continue her momentum. Meanwhile, Ontario, Canada’s Michelle Cook (3-6-2) looks to reinsert herself in the win column as she welcomes Katrina Scalzo (Pro Debut) to the professionals.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, surging lightweight contender Rodrigo Mosquera III (4-0, 2 KOs) returns to action when he squares off against Pittsburgh native Khalil Sanders (1-1). Scoring a unanimous decision victory at MPP’s sold-out U.S. debut in November, Mosquera puts his perfect record on the line against Sanders, who is on the heels of a first-round knockout victory. Lastly, undefeated Brandan Poulard (2-0, 2 KOs) and Chris Pacheco (0-1) face off in a four-round super welterweight tilt. Just one year into his young career, Quebec’s Poulard has already emerged as a promising prospect, with both of his victories coming by way of first-round knockout.

The event marks another major milestone for Manny Pacquiao Promotions following a successful, sold-out U.S. debut and continues the company’s expansion into marquee boxing markets across the country. Turning Stone Resort Casino, long recognized as one of the premier boxing venues in the United States, will host the event.

Previously announced, the co-main event will feature a 10-round US WBC Silver Super Lightweight Titlefight between hometown favorite Bryce Mills (20-1, 7 KOs) of Liverpool, NY, and Tobias Green (21-3-1, 4 KOs) of Lake Park, FL. Also, a pair of highly touted prospects – Manny “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. (0-0-1) and Mayweather Promotions’ Curmel “Big Deal” Moton (8-0, 6 KOs) – are lined up for their respective returns to the ring against opponents to be named shortly.

MANNY PACQUIAO PROMOTIONS SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2026 FIGHT CARD

LIVE ON AMAZON PRIME TV

MAIN EVENT

10 Rounds – WBO Featherweight International Championship

Elijah Pierce (21-2, 17 KOs) vs. Lorenzo Parra (23-1-1, 17 KOs)

CO-MAIN EVENT

10 Rounds – US WBC Silver Super Lightweight Title

Bryce Mills (20-1, 7 KOs) vs. Tobias Green (12-3-1, 4 KOs)

4 Rounds – Lightweight Bout

Manny Pacquiao Jr. (0-0-1) vs. TBD

10 Rounds – Lightweight Bout

Curmel Moton (8-0, 6 KOs) vs. TBD

6 Rounds – Super Flyweight Bout

Shera Mae Patricio (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Maribel Ramirez (15-13-4, 3 KOs)

4 Rounds – Super Flyweight Bout

Damiana Andrello (1-1-1) vs. Jessica Maltez (2-3-2)

4 Rounds – Super Lightweight Bout

Katrina Scalzo (Pro Debut) vs. Michelle Cook (3-6-2)

4 Rounds – Lightweight Bout

Rodrigo Mosquera III (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Khalil Sanders (1-1)

4 Rounds – Super Welterweight Bout

Brandan Poulard (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Chris Pacheco (0-1)

*Subject to change

