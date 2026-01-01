Beloved “Home Alone” Actress Catherine O’Hara Dies At 71 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Kevin’s mom has died.

Catherine O’Hara, who played Kate McCallister in the beloved “Home Alone” movies, died on Friday, 30 January. She was 71.

She also starred as Moira Rose in “Schitt’s Creek”, Cookie Fleck in “Best In Show”, Gail Lynden in “The Last of Us” and Patty Leigh in “The Studio”.

Her on-screen acting debut was in 1975 on “The Wayne & Shuster Show”.

Some of her other work include “Dick Tracy”, “Tales from the Crypt”, “Beetlejuice” and “Argylle”.

She won an Emmy for her work on SCTV Network in 1982 and in 2020 for playing Moira Rose in “Schitt’s Creek”. Nominated eight other times for acting and writing, she was a double nominee in 2025 for her role as Gail Lynden in “The Last of Us” and for her role as Patty Leigh in “The Studio”.

Catherine O’Hara was born on 4 March 1954 in Toronto.

She is survived by her husband Bo Welch, and two sons Matthew and Luke.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The O’Hara / Welch Family in their time of grief.

