‘The Ring’ Teofimo Lopez Vs Shakur Stevenson Weigh Press Conference Excites Boxing Fans







Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson – Ring Magazine & WBO Junior Welterweight World Championship

Teofimo Lopez: 139.6 lbs

Shakur Stevenson: 138.6 lbs

Shakur Stevenson

On how he’s feeling now that this fight is here…

“I’ve been boxing guys like this since I was eight years old. Outboxing them, outsmarting them. This is nothing different.”

On his final message to Teofimo Lopez in the faceoff…

“I can’t wait to see him tomorrow. It’s my time and I’ve been ready for this moment since I was a child. It’s all coming together now.”

On what he’s looking to prove on Saturday night…

“That I’m the best boxer on planet Earth.”

Teofimo Lopez

On what he’s looking to show Shakur Stevenson on Saturday night…

“We’ll just have to see tomorrow night.”

On why big fights always bring out his best…

“I would like to say one thing to the Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, I would love for you to come to our fight tomorrow. It would be an honor and a privilege. I think you’ll love to see what we have in store for tomorrow night.”

On this card being a dream for him and headlining a sold out Madison Square Garden…

“I’m living my dream – this is what it is. I’m a walking image of it. This is awesome and what a time to be alive. Get your popcorn early and f*** him [Shakur Stevenson].”

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jamaine Ortiz – Super Lightweight

Keyshawn Davis: 139.2 lbs

Jamaine Ortiz: 139.2 lbs

Jamaine Ortiz

On how personal this fight is…

“It’s real personal. I’m going to shut his [Keyshawn Davis] big mouth up tomorrow night.”

On proving he is the toughest fighter Keyshawn Davis has ever faced…

“He’s fought chumps his whole career. He’s going to see tomorrow night what a real fight is.”

On what he’s going to show tomorrow night…

“I’m going to show him [Keyshawn Davis] that there’s different levels to this. He hasn’t been in the ring with a real fighter like me. I’m going to finish the show.”

Keyshawn Davis

On why Madison Square Garden brings out his best…

“This is the Mecca. I always love fighting here. I don’t care if I’m fighting overseas, in the backyard, or in the Mecca – you’re going to get the amazing Keyshawn every time.”

On what he was thinking while Jamaine Ortiz was speaking…

“Nothing. Everything he is doing right now is acting. It just goes to show that I’m in his head, but all that doesn’t matter. We’re fighting tomorrow and we’ll see what he’s really about.”

On what fans can expect from him on Saturday night…

“The amazing Keryshawn Davis! Expect that after the win, too.”

Bruce Carrington vs. Carlos Castro – Vacant WBC Featherweight World Championship

Bruce Carrington: 125.6 lbs

Carlos Castro: 125.2 lbs

Carlos Castro

On what was said during the faceoff…

“He’s motivated, I’m motivated…that’s how it is. This is an opportunity I can’t let go. I’m not afraid of being in an exchange and I’m not afraid of a challenge.”

On how his experience will show up in this fight…

“That’s the past. I’m looking at it today. I have Bruce Carrington in front of me and that’s the only person I’m focused on.”

On how he gets this done on Saturday night…

“Mentality. Nothing bothers me and why should it bother me? I’m going to make it happen.”

Bruce Carrington

On his confidence level going into this Saturday night…

“My confidence is at 1,000. I have my people behind me – Shu York City – and I can’t wait to perform in front of everybody.”

On how to get the win tomorrow…

“I’ve got to be me. I’m not Brandon Figueroa, I’m not Stephen Fulton, I’m not Luis Nery. I’m Bruce Shu Shu Carrington and I don’t care about anyone he’s [Carlos Castro] fought in the past. He’s going to learn that I’m the best fighter he’s ever fought. You’re going to see the gap between our levels.”

On his message at the faceoff…

“I promise you I’ll be the best. I’m going to be known as one of the best in the entire boxing world. This is the Shu Shu era. You won’t want to miss the Shu Shu show, because you never know. Don’t blink.”

Jarrell Miller vs. Kingsley Ibeh – Heavyweight

Jarrell Miller: 317.6 lbs

Kingsley Ibeh: 288 lbs

Kingsley Ibeh

On being outweighed…

“It’s a heavyweight division. I’m excited for it and it’s a big boy showdown.”

On how he can earn an upset on Saturday night…

“It’s exactly what we’ve been training for…anything is possible. I started boxing five years ago. Anyone with a dream – it doesn’t matter what it is – you can do it. The difference is going to come down to who wants it the most. Don’t blink tomorrow, don’t go to the bathroom, because it’s going to be a showdown.”

Jarrell Miller

On making his pro debut at Madison Square Garden…

“Life has thrown everything at me, but that’s what it’s like coming from New York. We keep pushing. We’re still here and still fighting. I’m here now, so let’s get it.”

On needing to earn a win at 36 years old…

“I have more experience than him. I’ve been in people’s backyards beating their behinds. I just want to be more consistent, get a fight next month, and keep pushing on.”

Austin Williams vs. Wendy Toussaint – Super Middleweight

Wendy Toussaint: 167.2 lbs

Austin Williams: 159.6 lbs

Austin Williams

On another opponent dropping out amid fight week…

“My opponent pulled out three days before our fight. We had an awesome training camp, but I still had to learn how to stay focused when things don’t go as planned. This time around, I’m not worried about who pulls out, I’m still going to give the same performance that I’m supposed to deliver.”

On fighting in a different weight class…

“Nothing changes. I said it yesterday, but it’s performance-based. It doesn’t matter who is in front of me. That doesn’t sway my excitement for the fight, though. I’m just as excited to perform like I always do.”

Ziyad Al Maayouf vs. Kevin Castillo – Super Lightweight

Ziyad Al Maayouf: 141.2 lbs

Kevin Castillo: 140.8 lbs

Kevin Castillo

On how he pulls off the upset on Saturday night…

“How am I going to do it? By taking him to war. A war that’s fitting for a venue like Madison Square Garden. After tomorrow, you’re going to know my name. I’ll leave my mark.”

Ziyad Al Maayouf

On how he’s feeling ahead of Saturday night…

“It’s only right for the history maker of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to make history again at Madison Square Garden in front of the best boxing audience in the world. New York City – I can’t wait to feel that energy! I can’t wait to feel that energy tomorrow. This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and I’m going to embrace it, then go to war like Kevin [Castillo] said.”

On what he’s going to show on Saturday night…

“Everyone is going to see good defense, head movement, and jabs. I’m going to bust him [Kevin Castillo] up.”

