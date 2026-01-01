Great British Pubs…The Moon Under Water (Watford)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Gill Evans

The Moon Under Water is a Wetherspoon pub in Watford, Hertfordshire and named after a pub described by George Orwell in an article in the Evening Standard on 9 February, 1946. The pub is known for providing the widest range of Real Ales in Watford. Best dish on the menu is the traditional Fish & Chips and the biggest space in town with a capacity of 790 people! So if you are in Watford, look no further and visit The Moon Under Water!

KB: Since when does the pub building exist and when did The Moon Under Water become a Wetherspoon pub?

Not sure when the building was built, but it became JDW Pub in 1995.

KB: What is a fun fact about the pub not many people know?

It was once upon a time a Railway Station.

KB: What drink is a favorite and people should try?

Our Pub is very well known for providing the widest range of Real Ales in Watford, the best pub food and lots of space.

KB: What dish on the menu is a favorite and people must try?

Our Traditional Fish & Chips is a must try.

KB: Which famous people have visited the pub over the years?

Ricky Hatton used to love our pub every time his favorite Man City Team was in town.

KB: I step inside the pub. What do I see?

The first thing you will see when you step into our pub is the Big Drum used for advertising our most current deals, then the big long Bar to your right with lots of World Beers, Ales, Spirits, Wines, Craft Beers, Cocktails on draught and many more.

KB: Why should people visit The Moon Under Water?

People should visit our pub because we have the biggest Customer Space in town with a capacity of 790 people! We take great pride in providing quality service; and we have a multicultural team that makes everyone from every part of the world feel welcome.

As a result, we are very popular with sports fans, as well as families throughout the week and we are certainly the busiest pub in town!

Check out The Moon Under Water’s website: HERE

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt