Demond Wilson, ‘Sanford and Son’ Star, Dies at 79 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Grady Demond Wilson, best known for his role on the beloved 1970s sitcom “Sanford and Son,” died on Friday, 30 January. He was 79.

He was raised in Harlem and started acting at age 4 in the Broadway play “The Green Pastures,” and by age 12, he was performing dance at the Apollo Theatre.

He served in the United States Army’s 4th Infantry Division for 13 months between 1966 and 1968, during which he was wounded.

His breakout role came in 1972 when he starred as Lamont Sanford on the hit NBC sitcom “Sanford and Son.”.

Other TV credits include “The New Odd Couple” and “Baby… I’m Back,” as well as films like “Full Moon High”.

He became an author when his 2009 memoir “Second Banana: The Bitter Sweet Memories of the Sanford & Son Years,” was published.

He is survived by his wife, six children, and two grandchildren.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Wilson Family in their time of grief.

