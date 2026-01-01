Sullivan Management Signs 19-1, 19 KO’s Power Punching Albanian Heavyweight Kristian Prenga – Breaking Boxing News







TEAM PRENGA (L-R) — Manny Blata, heavyweight Kristian Prenga, manager Keith Sullivan and Sammy Lushaj

Sullivan Management has announced the addition of Albanian heavyweight Kristian “KP” Prenga (19-1, 19 KOs) to its growing roster of professional boxers. A former 2-time European kickboxing champion, Prenga clearly made a successful transition to professional boxing.

Now fighting out of Edgewater, New Jersey, the 34-year-old Prenga is an imposing figure, standing 6’ 5” and weighing 260 pounds. The heavy-hitter has a maximum knockout percentage of 100%, 19-for-19, and he is riding a 15-fight win streak. His lone loss was 9 years ago to Govanni Auriemma, by way of points (77-74) in their 8-round bout in Albania. It was Prenga’s fifth pro fight.

Prenga had zero amateur matches in boxing before turning pro.

“I first started boxing in 2016 when I was 25,” Prenga explained. “I kickboxed before that and started boxing for fun. It wasn’t a hard transition and I’ve enjoyed boxing a lot more than kickboxing.”

In a relatively short time, Prenga has built a passionate fanbase, especially among Albanians living in the New York/New Jersey area.

“I needed a manager to get big fights, one who is good at his job and believes in me,” Prenga said. “That’s why I signed with Keith Sullivan because he will do that so I can just focus on training.”

“All of my 19 wins have ended in knockouts because I’m a big puncher. Like every fighter, I want to be the champion of the world, and now all I need is ring experience.”

“Kristian Prenga is relentless, disciplined and unapologetically ambitious,” Sullivan commented. “He puts in the work quietly, and now it’s time to make some noise. I’m proud to work with him and excited to guide him toward the opportunities his talent deserves.”

Sullivan, a former New York State Athletic Commission Deputy Commissioner, also manages undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight prospect Pryce Taylor (10-0, 6 KOs), 3-time, 2-division World Champion Miyo Yoshida (18-5), Bronx NYPD officer Nisa Rodriguez (4-1, 2 KOs), lightweight Fei Faiva (6-0-1, 4 KOs) and undefeated featherweight prospect Brooklyn Barwick (4-0, 4 KOs). Sullivan co-manages IBF Welterweight World title challenger Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs) and his cousin, middleweight Jim Donovan (2-0, 1 KO), alongside coach and ex-world champion Andy Lee.

