Chuck Negron Three Dog Night Singer Dead At 83 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Another Great One Gone.

Chuck Negron, who co-founded Three Dog Night in 1967, died on Monday, 2 February. He was 83.

The band had hits like “Joy to the World”, “One”, and “An Old Fashioned Love Song” and Negron’s vocals gave extra power to them.

He also sang lead vocals on “Easy to Be Hard” and “The Show Must Go On”.

They had three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Chuck Negron had a solo career, after he was thrown out of the band in 1985, and released seven albums between 1995 and 2017.

His book “Three Dog Nightmare” was published in 1999: it detailed his ups-and-downs with drugs.

He is survived by his wife Ami and his five children.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Negron Family in their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt