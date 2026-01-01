The Story Of… Boardner’s In Hollywood







Exclusive Interview with owner Tricia La Belle

Conducted by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Boardner’s

Boardner’s is a historic restaurant and bar in Hollywood. It is known for its film noir atmosphere and as a hangout for celebrities: George Burns, Charles Bukowski, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Johnny Carson, John Lennon, and many more. It also appeared in many movies and series: “L.A. Confidential”, “Ed Wood”, “Bosch”, “True Blood”. So if you want to mingle with stars, enjoy great food, drink and service and get the latest Hollywood gossip, go visit Boardner’s!

KB: Describe to RSR readers when and by who Boardner’s was founded?

It was originally founded originally by Steve Boardners in 1942.

KB: How long have you been the owner?

I bought the business in 1999.

KB: What is a favorite drink among the locals?

Beer and a shot or an Old Fashion.

KB: What is your favorite memory of Boardner’s up till now?

Oh wow, this is hard as there are soooo many from the homeless painter who lived in the attic to Interscope’s party for Eve’s win for Best Female Hip Hop Artist. A CO2 line breaking loose and putting all the patrons to the floor! Nikki Sixx’s 50th Birthday celebration! Dave Grohl’s anti-Grammy party! The list is too huge to give you one answer!

KB: Which famous people have visited Boardner’s over the years?

Hundreds if not thousands! Dozens of films, tv shows and commercials have been shot at Boardner’s dating back from the forty’s to today! George Burns, Charles Bukowski, the entire cast of “I Love Lucy” were regulars so much they named Boardner’s in the tv show! Heath Ledger, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Cillian Murphy, Ben Affleck, LeeLee Sobieski, Christine Lahti, Piper Perabo, Tim Burton, Cameron Monaghan, Ryan Gosling, Johnny Carson, John Lennon, Kiefer Sutherland, Richard Patrick, Tommy Lee, Rose McGowan, Courtney Love, Michael Cera, Peggy Lee and so many more.

KB: In which series and movies did Boardner’s appear in?

Too many to count! “Crocodile Dundee LA”, “Wag the Tail”, “L.A. Confidential”, “Ed Wood”, “Hollywood Homicide”. TV Series “Ray Donovan”, “NCIS”, “Bosch”, “90210”, “Being The Ricardo’s”, “Gangster Squad”, “Southland”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “Paradise City”, “The B*tch in Apartment 23”, “True Blood”, “How to Get Away with Murder”, “Love on the Spectrum”, “Love Victor”, “Arrested Development”, “Alias”, and many many more.

KB: Describe what RSR readers would see on a visit to Boardner’s?

Classy old school prohibition style bar with raised deep set high back booths, long kidney shaped black granite bar, low lighting and a Hollywood Fireplace. Outback a cobble stone patio with Morrocan fountain, stage for live entertainment and a small bar.

KB: Why should people visit Boardner’s?

We are rich with Hollywood History, with countless films shot at Boardners dating back to the 1940’s. Once inside you never know who you might belly up to the bar with, our celebrity clientele are cherished and served with great discretion making Boardners a Hollywood Institution and icon in the industry. Serving up better than bar food and great libations, our bartenders provide great service and good Hollywood gossip!

